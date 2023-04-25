The Woodbine boys garnered 120 points en route to winning the team championship at the 2023 Phil Hummel Relays on April 24 at Woodbine.

Logan-Magnolia was a distant second to the Tigers with 96 points.

Claiming individual titles for Woodbine were Andrew Thoreson in the long jump at 20 feet, 10 1/2 , Thomas Tremel in the 800 run in two minutes, 09.49 seconds and Landon Bendgen in the 3,200 run in 9:49.03.

Picking up individual seconds were Jax Pryor in the discus (127-6) and Bendgen in the 1,600 run (4:39.42).

The 4x100 relay team of Thoreson, Bernie Nelson, Dillon Reed and Brodyn Pryor also ran second in 46.54.

Individual thirds went to Lane Vennink in the 800 run (2:11.49) and Gunner Wagner in the 1,600 run (4:50.49).

The Tigers’ 4x400 relay team of Trey Burgmeyer, Vennink, Nelson and Cameron Cline ran third in 3:54.19.

Final Team Standings

1. Woodbine 120; 2. Logan-Magnolia 96; 3. Missouri Valley 77; 4. tie: AHST/W and Oakland Riverside 73; 6. Boyer Valley 60; 7. West Central Valley 48; 8. West Harrison 24; 9. Glidden-Ralston 15