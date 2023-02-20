Four Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys reached double figures on February 18, as the Spartans earned a 70-50 victory over Woodbine in a Class 1A, District semifinal basketball game at Elk Horn.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Woodbine and also closed out the Tigers’ 2022-23 season at 16-7 overall under head coach Kyle Bartels.

The game was the third matchup of the season between the Rolling Valley Conference foes.

The Tigers and Spartans had split their two regular season meetings with each team winning on their home court.

Exira/EH-K raced out to a 24-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the host Spartans went into halftime up 19 at 40-21.

Exira/EH-K increased its lead to 21 at 56-35 to start the fourth quarter.

The Tigers didn’t get any closer over the final eight minutes.

Trey Petersen hit five, three-point baskets and scored 18 points to lead four Exira/EH-K players in double figures.

Woodbine was led by Carter Gruver, who poured in 22 points, including 14 in the second half with two three-point shots to his credit.

Brodyn Pryor added nine points. Carson Kelley had six points with a pair of three-point baskets.

Kylon Reisz had five points, while Cody Dickinson and Jax Pryor each had three points for the Tigers, which hit six long-range bombs in the defeat.

Exira/EH-K, on the other hand, knocked down 10 trifectas in the win.