The Woodbine boys rallied to force overtime en route to a 53-50 victory over Oakland Riverside in a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal basketball game on February 13 at Woodbine.

The win was the second straight and fifth in six games for Woodbine, which moved to 16-6 overall on the season.

Down by two at 8-6 after one quarter, Woodbine was outscored 20-4 in the second quarter, as Riverside went into halftime with a 26-12 advantage over the host Tigers.

Woodbine then outscored the Bulldogs 32-18 in the second half, including 18-11 in the third quarter and 14-7 in the fourth to force overtime at 44-44.

Woodbine then posted a 9-6 scoring advantage in the extra, four-minute overtime session for the win.

For the game, Woodbine was 5-of-18 from three-point range and 19-of-49 overall from the field for 38.8 percent.

The Tigers were 10-of-17 at the free throw line.

Riverside, on the other hand, drained nine three-point baskets and were 19-of-51 overall from the floor for 37.3 percent.

The Bulldogs shot only seven foul shots with three makes to their credit.

Carter Gruver paced Woodbine’s attack with 22 points, adding eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Brodyn Pryor netted 12 points with four boards, two steals and one assist.

Carson Kelley had five points, six boards, three shot blocks and one steal.

Kylon Reisz finished with five points, six boards and one assist.

Gavin Kelley had four points, one board and one assist. Cody Dickinson tallied three points with one board, while Jax Pryor had two points and two boards for the Tigers, which turned the ball over only nine times in the win.