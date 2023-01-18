Woodbine boys hold off Boyer Valley

Carter Gruver and Jax Pryor combined for 31 points on January 17, as the Tigers picked up a tight 61-57 Rolling Valley Conference victory over Boyer Valley at Woodbine.

The win was the fourth in a row for Woodbine, which moved to 6-3 in RVC play and 9-4 overall.

Woodbine got out strong behind a 24-12 first-quarter lead and led 33-26 at halftime.

The Tigers then led by nine at 47-38 to start the fourth.

BV didn’t go away, though, as the Bulldogs managed to tie the game at 55-55 late before a 6-0 Tigers’ run put the hosts back up 61-55 with just under a minute to play.

BV scored the game’s final bucket in the final seconds to close out the scoring.

Gruver poured in 19 points to lead Woodbine, including 12 in the second half alone.

Jax Pryor complemented Gruver with 12 points, including eight after halftime.

Kylon Reisz added nine points. Carson Kelley had seven points, as he was 4-of-4 at the free throw line in the second half.

Gavin Kelley netted six points, all in the first half.

Gunner Wagner also had six points on a pair of three-point field goals in the first half.

Cody Dickinson finished with two points for the Tigers, which earned their second win of the season over BV after a 75-41 win back on December 6 at Dunlap.