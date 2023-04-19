Landon Bendgen was in on a pair of first-place finishes for Woodbine on April 13, as the Tigers tallied 70 points to take home second place at the 2023 Eagle Relays at Underwood.

Underwood earned the team title with 119 points.

Bendgen won the 800-meter run in two minutes, 11.63 seconds.

He also anchored the winning distance medley relay team that crossed first in 3:55.29.

Bernie Nelson, Dillon Reed and Brodyn Pryor joined Bendgen on the winning distance medley unit.

Picking up individual seconds were Gunner Wagner in the 3,200-meter run (11:00.59) and Brodyn Pryor in the 200-meter dash (23.27).

Individual thirds went to Andrew Thoreson in the long jump (19-7) and Lane Vennink in the 1,600-meter run (5:02.43).

Woodbine also took sixth in four relays: the 4x800, 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.

The 4x800 team of Cameron Cline, Adam Barry, Vennink and Trey Burgmeyer ran 9:33.00.

The 4x100 foursome of Thoreson, Wagner, Reed and Nelson finished in 48.38.

The 4x200 unit of Hayden Butrick, Brenden Wagner, Owen Wingert and Reed turned in a time of 1:42.22, while the 4x400 group of Barry, Reed, Wagner and Bendgen circled the track in 3:49.50.

Final Team Standings

1. Underwood 119; 2. Woodbine 70; 3. tie: West Monona and Oakland Riverside 68; 5. Earlham 67; 6. Logan-Magnolia 64; 7. CAM 51; 8. Missouri Valley 47; 9. Boyer Valley 41; 10. West Central Valley 32; 11. Audubon 26; 12. Exira/EH-K 23; 13. Tri-Center 22; 14. tie: Griswold, AHST/Walnut and West Harrison 14; 17. Heartland Christian 1