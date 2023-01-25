Woodbine boys trip up Tri-Center

The Woodbine boys earned a tight 56-52 nonconference victory on January 24 against Tri-Center at Neola.

The win was the sixth in a row for Woodbine, which improved to 11-4 overall on the year.

Woodbine led 27-25 at halftime and 41-38 after three quarters of play.

The Tigers converted 12-of-33 three-point tries and finished 18-of-48 overall from the field for 37.5 percent.

Carson Kelley led Woodbine’s attack with 17 points and eight rebounds to go with four assists.

He drained five, three-point field goals on the night.

Brodyn Pryor hit three long-range bombs en route to scoring 14 points with three steals, two boards and two assists.

Carter Gruver chipped in with eight points, seven assists, four boards and two steals.

Cody Dickinson had six points. Kylon Reisz finished with five points, three boards and three steals.

Gavin Kelley also had three points and three boards, while Gunner Wagner wound up with three points for the Tigers, which turned the ball over only eight times in the win.