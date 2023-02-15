The Woodbine girls had little trouble with Oakland Riverside on February 14, as the ninth-ranked Tigers rolled to a 67-33 victory over the Bulldogs in a Class 1A, Region 5 quarterfinal basketball game at Woodbine.

Winning for the eighth time in nine games, Woodbine improved to 21-2 overall with its 34-point postseason triumph.

Four girls reached double figures for Woodbine, as the Tigers were 6-of-20 from three-point range and 25-of-58 overall from the field for 43.1 percent.

Woodbine got to the free throw line 27 times, but converted only 11.

Charlie Pryor led Woodbine’s attack with 22 points to go with eight steals, six rebounds, three shot blocks and two assists.

Addison Erickson contributed 16 points, three boards, two assists and two steals.

Nicole Sherer recorded a double-double with 13 points and a whopping 15 steals to go with eight assists, six boards and two blocks in an outstanding performance.

Nicole Hoefer also had 10 points, four steals, two boards and one block.

Amanda Newton, Katy Pryor and Danyelle Steinkuehler all had two points as well for the Tigers, which collected 29 steals and blocked nine shots in the convincing win.

Katy Pryor also pulled down six boards for the winners.