Woodbine’s dream season on the hardwood floor will continue, as the Tigers punched their ticket to the girls’ state basketball tournament with a thrilling 59-42 victory over Westwood, Sloan in the Class 1A, Region 5 championship game on February 23 at Denison.

In winning its third consecutive game and 10th in the last 11, Woodbine will head to the state tournament for the first time since 1974 when it was still six-on-six with only one class represented and played at Veterans Memorial Auditorium also known as “The Barn” in Des Moines.

Ranked ninth in Class 1A, Woodbine earned the number seven seed and will take on No. 2 seed and second-ranked Newell-Fonda in a state quarterfinal game today (Wednesday) in a 5 p.m. matchup at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

Newell-Fonda qualified for the state tournament with a 76-39 victory over AGWSR on February 23 at Fort Dodge High School.

The loss for No. 5 Westwood, Sloan ended the Rebels’ 2022-23 season at 21-2 overall.

The win for Woodbine also avenged a nine-point loss to Westwood (66-57) in the final regular season game for both teams on February 7 at Sloan.

Six girls scored for Woodbine with all six netting seven or more points in a balanced attack for the Tigers, which played in a regional final for the first time since 1997 in a contest also played at Denison.

Woodbine led 15-14 after one quarter and went into halftime down one at 22-21.

Westwood, Sloan led 28-24 with six minutes left in the third quarter, but then Woodbine put together an 8-0 run for a 32-28 lead with one minute left that powered the Tigers to a 36-32 advantage going into the fourth.

Woodbine outscored Westwood, Sloan 23-10 over the final eight minutes.

Woodbine’s lead stayed at four at 43-39 with five minutes remaining.

The Tigers then outscored the Rebels by a 16-3 margin the rest of the way, as the visitors on the scoreboard sealed the victory at free throw line.

Charlie Pryor led Woodbine’s balanced attack with 19 points. She was 13-of-14 at the free throw line, while also grabbing eight rebounds with two assists, two shot blocks and one assist.

Nicole Sherer had a nice all-around game with nine points, eight assists, seven boards and one steal.

Addison Erickson recorded nine points, six boards and four steals.

Danielle Steinkuehler chipped in with eight points and three boards, while Nicole Hoefer and Amanda Newton tallied seven points apiece for the Tigers, which drained 18-of-23 free throws, including 14-of-18 in the fourth quarter alone.

Hoefer also had five boards and two steals, while Newton finished with four boards as well.

For the game, Woodbine was 5-of-18 from three-point range and 18-of-54 overall from the field for 33.3 percent.

The Tigers turned the ball over 12 times in the win.

“Wow. Just a bigtime dream for these girls. You know when we took over the program years ago, I didn’t dream of this happening. When you have 10 wins in the 17 years before we get here, it’s hard to think you’re going to be playing at the state tournament,” commented 12th-year head coach Ryan Coenen.

“I’ll be honest. We got a lot of help from the officials tonight. I think the officials did an awesome job. The Westwood fans might have a different opinion, but I thought our girls played really clean the entire time,” he added.

“I thought our girls created opportunities and did the things they were supposed to do to put them in position for the officials to make calls. When you talk about execution on the girls’ end, it was absolutely spectacular.”

“We did a great job possessing the basketball and making free throws down the stretch. We also did a great job on the defensive glass. I’m not sure how many possessions were able to close out in the last three minutes, but it was just an incredible job,” Coenen remarked.

“You know, Katy Pryor gave us great minutes off the bench guarding their post players. Steinkuehler did the same thing. Newton played tough with four fouls, including three early. I’m just so proud of the girls,” he added.

What about this being the team’s first trip to the state tournament since 1974.

“I just know our community takes a lot of pride in our activities. We finally get to be able to hang a banner and have something to be really proud of,” Coenen said.

“The best part about it was that I felt the girls executed defensively down low not letting the Davis (Ashlyn) girl get going.”

Davis finished with seven points, but five of the seven came at the free throw line.

“To be honest, my goal at the beginning of the year was to get these girls to the regional final with confidence that they could do it. That’s my job as a coach. After that, I can’t control things. The players have to go out and get it done. You saw beautiful basketball tonight. You saw girls get out there and trust each other,” Coenen said.

“Shots were going in from a lot of different girls. They were able to play great man-to-man defense. We didn’t play junk defense. That’s what I’m most proud of is that we just went out and played the way we have all year,” Coenen said.