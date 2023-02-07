The Woodbine girls and boys returned to the court on February 6 against West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference action at Woodbine.

In game one, the Woodbine girls claimed the outright conference championship with a 79-29 victory.

In the nightcap, the West Harrison boys continued their outstanding season with an 80-43 lopsided victory over the host Tigers.

Girls’ results

The 50-point win was the seventh consecutive victory for Woodbine, as the Tigers claimed their first-ever RVC championship.

Ranked 10th in the state in Class 1A, Woodbine won the RVC title with a 15-1 record, while improving to 20-1 overall on the year.

Woodbine jumped up 25-7 after one quarter and led 48-17 at halftime.

The Tigers then went into the fourth up 44 at 67-23.

Addison Erickson netted 33 points to lead Woodbine’s attack.

Charlie Pryor added 12 points. Amanda Newton tallied eight points.

Nicole Hoefer had seven points. Nicole Sherer also contributed four points for the Tigers.

“I can’t tell you how blessed I am to be able to work with these girls, as they’re such a special set,” commented Woodbine coach Ryan Coenen.

“I would like to think we raise the girls a little different. Our goal is to go out fast in transition and pressure teams into making mistakes. This team does that and it’s so fun to watch,” he added.

“I’m just so proud of them. I’m proud of the way they went about in getting it done. We’re playing our version of up-tempo and it’s working in our favor. It’s been a blast with these girls and we’re hoping it continues into postseason play,” Coenen remarked.

Boys’ results

The Class 1A, fourth-ranked West Harrison boys snapped Woodbine’s three-game winning streak, as the Tigers fell to 9-5 in the RVC and 14-6 overall with the 37-point loss at home.

West Harrison moved to 14-0 in RVC play and 18-1 overall.

The Hawkeyes jumped up 22-9 after one quarter and led 42-24 at halftime.

West Harrison then outscored Kyle Bartels’ home squad 26-11 in the third quarter for a 68-35 lead going into the fourth.

Carter Gruver led Woodbine with 12 points.

Carson Kelley added nine points. Brodyn Pryor had eight points. Kylon Reisz finished with five points.

Adam Barry also had three points for the Tigers, which lost 76-48 to

West Harrison back on January 6 at Mondamin.