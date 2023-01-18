Woodbine girls cruise past Boyer Valley

Woodbine landed five girls in double figures on January 17, as the Class 1A sixth-ranked Tigers earned a 68-19 victory over Boyer Valley at Woodbine.

The win moved Ryan Coenen’s Woodbine club to 9-0 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 13-0 overall.

Woodbine wasted little time in setting the tone, scoring the game’s initial 24 points and leading 24-4 after one quarter of play.

The Tigers led 34-7 at halftime.

Woodbine then outscored BV 23-7 in the third quarter to open up a 57-14 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, Woodbine was 5-of-18 from three-point range and 26-of-65 overall from the field for 40 percent.

The Tigers also were 11-of-19 at the free throw line.

Charlie Pryor led Woodbine’s balanced attack with 14 points to go with six assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Nicole Sherer recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, adding six steals and four assists.

Addison Erickson netted 11 points with five steals, three boards and two assists.

Nicole Hoefer finished with 11 points, five boards, three steals, two assists and one block.

Amanda Newton also had 11 points, seven boards, two steals, one assist and one block.

Katy Pryor had five points, two boards, four steals and one assist.

Kortney O’Day tallied two points and two boards, while Isabell Crook had one point, one steal and one block for the Tigers.

The win was Woodbine’s second of the season over BV, following up a 66-11 victory back on December 6 at Dunlap.