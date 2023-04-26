In what turned out to be a two-team race for the championship, the Woodbine girls garnered 153 points to take first place at the Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove Invitational on April 25 at Ida Grove.

Woodbine just edged out second-place Newell-Fonda, which finished with 143 points.

South Central Calhoun took third with 112 points.

Nicole Sherer was in on three first-place finishes to lead Woodbine’s attack.

Sherer won the 800-meter run in two minutes, 32.34 seconds, while also leading off the winning 4x800 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x800 team of Sherer, Isabelle Cogdill, Addison Murdock and Katy Pryor ran 10:21.90, while the 4x400 unit of Sherer, Cogdill, Danyelle Steinkuehler and Pryor taking gold in 4:25.14.

Addison Erickson also won the long jump with a best leap of 15 feet, 2 3/4 inches.

Individual seconds went to Kylie Neligh in the high jump (4-6), Adysen Lapel in the 3,000-meter run (11:56.49) and 1,500-meter run (5:39.78), Pryor in the 200-meter dash (27.58) and Neligh in the 400-metr hurdles (1:21.95).

The Tigers also took second in the shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays.

The shuttle hurdle foursome of Nicole Hoefer, Neligh, Reese Leaders and Adalynn Coenen ran 1:13.85, while the distance medley unit of Erickson, Madison Thomas, Elise Olson and Lapel ran 5:11.12.

Picking up individual thirds were Amanda Newton in the shot put (34-11), Reagan Cogdill in the 3,000 (13:35.56) and Nicole Hoefer in the 400 hurdles (1:23.46).

Woodbine’s 4x200 relay team of Abby O’Day, Bridgette Kelley, Lillian Kerger and Newton ran third in 2:03.31.

Picking up individual fourths were Anna Jochims in the long jump (13-2 1/4), Coenen in the 200 meters (29.28), Murdock in the 800 meters (2:50.15) and Reagan Cogdill in the 1,500 (6:19.72).

The sprint medley and 4x100 relay teams ran fourth on the day.

The sprint medley team of Leena Boettger, Mariah Walsh, Hannah Wendt and Kerger ran 2:10.40, while the 4x100 unit of Thomas, Erickson, Taylor Hoefer and Leaders turned in a time of 55.83.

Final Team Standings

1. Woodbine 153; 2. Newell-Fonda 143; 3. South Central Calhoun 112; 4. Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG 85; 5. Remsen-St. Mary’s 50; 6. Ridge View 21; 7. Westwood, Sloan 5