Woodbine’s initial trip to the girls’ state basketball tournament in 49 years resulted in an 80-61 loss to traditionally-strong Newell-Fonda in a Class 1A state quarterfinal matchup on March 1 at Wells Fargo Arena at Des Moines.

Advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 1974 and for the first time in the 5-on-5 era, Woodbine saw its dream season on the hardwood floor halted at 23-3 overall under 12th-year head coach Ryan Coenen.

Newell-Fonda, on the other hand, was making its 18th appearance at the state tournament and sixth straight, as the Mustangs advanced to the semifinals at 23-2 overall.

Newell-Fonda’s relentless full-court pressure bothered Woodbine into 25 turnovers that led to 35 points for Dick Jungers’ Mustang club that used a big second quarter to turn the game in their favor at halftime.

Up by only five at 22-17 after the first quarter, Newell-Fonda outscored Woodbine 25-7 in the second en route to taking a 23-point advatage at 47-24 into the halftime locker room.

Woodbine did a much better job of taking care of the ball in the second half and actually outscored Newell-Fonda by a 36-34 margin, including 14-7 over the final eight minutes.

The first half deficit, though, was just too much for the Tigers to overcome.

“You can watch all the film you want on Newell-Fonda and practice beating the press, but until you’re actually going live against them, it’s hard to simulate just how efficient and disciplined that team is as a unit. They’re really, really good,” commented Coenen, whose Tigers were outscored 44-18 in the paint and 17-4 by bench personnel.

“I think what happened is that we got sped up. I don’t think it was a conditioning thing. It might have been, but we actually never got to score against the press. We were able to break it at times, but we just weren’t able to score,” he added.

“If you don’t score off the press, you don’t break their confidence, and they’re just going to keep doing it. Our goal was to try and disrupt their confidence, but they were just too good at what they do.”

“Another big difference in the game was that it seemed like every time we made a basket, they (N-F) would have an answer and that just took any momentum we had coming our way,” Coenen remarked.

Three girls scored 10-plus points for Woodbine with a fourth just one point away from double figures.

For the game, Woodbine was 12-of-27 from three-point range, setting a new Class 1A state tournament single-game record, breaking the previous best of 11 threes by Newell-Fonda in 2020.

The Tigers were 21-of-56 overall from the floor for 37.5 percent.

Three girls combined to make the 12 three-point baskets for Woodbine, which drained seven of its 12 long-range bombs in the second half.

Junior Nicole Hoefer paced Woodbine’s attack with 19 points, including 16 in the second half after sinking four of her team-high five three-point attempts after the break.

Hoefer, who was 5-of-7 from long range and 6-of-9 overall from the field, also pulled down five rebounds.

Sophomore Charlie Pryor added 17 points, including 14 in the second half after knocking down three of her four three-point tries after halftime.

Hoefer and Pryor combined for 30 of Woodbine’s 36 points in the second half.

Charlie Pryor also had four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Junior Amanda Newton was the third Tiger player in double figures with 11 points to go with three boards and one block.

Senior Addison Erickson finished with nine points, all in the first half on three, three-point field goals.

She also contributed four boards, four steals and three assists.

Sophomore Danyelle Steinkuehler added two points, one board and one assist, while junior Addison Murdock had two points in the game’s final minute after missing almost the entire winter campaign with an injury.

Nicole Sherer didn’t get her name in the scoring column, but the senior point guard dished out nine assists, while grabbing five boards and collecting two steals as the Tigers’ floor general.

Newell-Fonda, which enjoyed its biggest lead of 33 points midway through the fourth quarter, joined Woodbine in placing three girls in double figures.

Mary Walker led the Mustangs with 24 points to go with five boards.

Kierra Jungers added 18 points and five boards, while McKenna Sievers enjoyed a terrific all-around game with a double-double effort of 12 points and 10 assists to go with six boards and three steals.

Newell-Fonda, for the game, was 8-of-22 from behind the three-point arc and 34-of-61 overall from the field for 55.7 percent.

Neither team went to the free throw line a lot, as Woodbine was 6-of-7 and Newell-Fonda 5-of-8.

Woodbine outrebounded Newell-Fonda by a 33-30 margin, but had nine more turnovers than the Mustangs, which had 14 fastbreak points to zero for the Tigers.

To say Woodbine had a successful hardwood season would be an understatement.

All the Tigers were able to achieve were winning a school-record 23 games, capture the Rolling Valley Conference championship at 15-1 and qualify for the school’s first-ever state tournament in 5-on-5 play.

“It’s such a blessing to coach these girls. They’re such a fantastic group,” Coenen said.

“They were focused. They stayed committed to each other and to winning. I think they learned a lot about chemistry and themselves. It was just an awesome group of kids to work with,” he added.

The state tournament game was the last for three Woodbine seniors in Sherer, Erickson and Kortney O’Day.

“Three outstanding seniors. I’m not sure how we’re going to do without them. The things that Sherer and Erickson have done the past four years you can’t put into words,” Coenen said.

“It’s going to be a new team with a slightly different look, but we should be athletic and longer next year. I’m already looking forward to it,” the Tigers’ boss stated.

Newell-Fonda’s Jungers was very impressed with Woodbine’s club.

“We knew going in that Woodbine had a very fast and athletic team. They beat Westwood and Westwood was a very good team,” commented Jungers.

“I was hoping we might be able to wear them down a bit, but they fought hard for 32 minutes. I was very impressed with how they knocked down 12 three-pointers. I’m not sure how many times they’ve done that this year, but they did today,” he added.

“We were just fortunate enough that we forced enough turnovers to create more opportunities for us. I thought that was a very important stat in the game.”

“I thought Woodbine did a nice job in rebounding. They got a lot of offensive boards in the first half,” Jungers remarked.

“Woodbine will be just fine. They have a lot of younger players with athletic ability. Sometimes the hardest part is just getting to state. You see so many tough teams during the regional trail and I really think they have it figured out.”

“I thought their coach made some great adjustments throughout the game. And, I thought their kids did a great job of seeing the floor. You don’t get all those threes without penetration in the middle of the floor and that’s exactly what Woodbine did. That made it tough on us for a while,” Jungers stated.