The Woodbine girls outscored Stanton by a 50-33 margin over the final three quarters on February 17, as the Tigers picked up a 61-45 victory over the Viqueens in a Class 1A, Region 5 semifinal basketball game at Woodbine.

The win was the second straight and ninth in 10- games for Woodbine, as the ninth-ranked Tigers improved to 22-2 overall in advancing to within one game of the state tournament.

Woodbine will tangle with No. 5 Westwood, Sloan (21-1) in the Region 5 title game tonight (Wednesday) at Denison.

Woodbine and Westwood met just recently on February 7 at Sloan with the host Rebels earning a 66-57 victory.

Stanton led Woodbine by one at 12-11 after one quarter of play, but then the Tigers outscored the Viqueens 19-6 in the second to take a 30-18 lead at halftime.

Stanton rallied in the third, outscoring Woodbine 18-11 to pull to within 41-36 to start the fourth.

Woodbine slowly pulled away over the final eight minutes. The Tigers led by 12 at 52-40 with four minutes left and by 15 at 59-44 with only a minute showing on the clock.

For the game, Woodbine was 8-of-20 from three-point range and 21-of-55 overall from the floor for 38.2 percent.

The Tigers were 11-of-13 at the free throw line.

Three girls reached double figures for the Tigers, led by Charlie Pryor, who netted 20 points with five rebounds, five steals, four assists and three shot blocks.

Charlie Pryor scored 11 of her 20 points in the first half, as the sophomore drained all three of her three-points shot before halftime.

Nicole Hoefer had a nice game for the Tigers with 14 points, three boards, one assist and one steal.

Addison Erickson contributed 10 points, four boards and three assists.

Danyelle Steinkuehler chipped in with nine points and three boards.

Amanda Newton had six points and eight boards for the winners, while Nicole Sherer finished with two points, six boards, six assists and five steals in a nice all-around effort.

“It’s fun to watch when the shots go in and we shot the ball extremely well tonight, but the thing that I’m most proud of is that the girls didn’t panic in pressure situations and played exactly like they do in practice,” commented Woodbine coach Ryan Coenen.

“I can’t be more proud of these girls. The girls trust each other and they trust themselves. They’ve put in a lot of hard work and it’s paying off,” he added.

“Our last game with Westwood was a good game all the way. It wasn’t until the very end where they were able to pull away a little bit.”

“If we can play with the mentality we did tonight, I like our chances,” Coenen remarked.