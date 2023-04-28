The Woodbine girls hosted their own track and field meet on April 27 and netted 104 points for fourth place in the final team standings.

Oakland Riverside took home the team title with 131 points.

Winning individual titles for Woodbine were Kylie Neligh in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches, and Adyson Lapel in the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 39.31 seconds.

The Tigers’ 4x400 relay team of Danyelle Steinkuehler, Nicole Hoefer, Katy Pryor and Nicole Sherer also took gold in 4:21.58.

Individual seconds went to Addison Erickson in the long jump (14-7), Amanda Newton in the shot put (33-1), Lapel in the 1,500-meter run (5:31.88) and Lillian Kerger in the 400-meter dash (1:08.15).

Addison Murdock ran fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:49.21.

The sprint medley, 4x800, shuttle hurdle and 4x100 relay teams all ran fourth.

The sprint medley team of Reese Leaders, Katy Pryor, Sherer and Steinkuehler ran 2:01.55.

The 4x800 foursome of Murdock, Elise Olson, Isabelle Cogdill and Riley Gatan circled the track in 11:42.57.

The shuttle hurdle unit of Adalynn Coenen, Leaders, Hoefer and Neligh finished in 1:17.33, while the 4x100 team of Madison Thomas, Erickson, Nicole Hoefer and Leaders turned in a time of 55.31.

Picking up individual fifths were Isabell Crook in the high jump (4-6), Nicole Hoefer in the 100-meter hurdles (18.14) and 100-meter dash (14.17) and Thomas in the 400-meter dash (1:11.72).

And, the 4x200 relay team of Taylor Hoefer, Anna Jochims, Mariah Walsh and Crook took fifth in 2:06.49.

Final Team Standings

1. Oakland Riverside 131; 2. Atlantic 108; 3. Treynor 105; 4. Woodbine 104; 5. Boyer Valley 72; 6. Ar-We-Va 47; 7. Missouri Valley 18