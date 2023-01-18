Woodbine holds off Lo-Ma boys in non-league contest

Woodbine placed three boys in double figures on January 13, as the Tigers squeaked out a 54-47 nonconference basketball victory over Logan-Magnolia at Logan.

The win moved Woodbine to 8-4 overall, while the loss was the ninth in a row for Lo-Ma, which fell to 1-11 overall.

The game was tight throughout.

Lo-Ma led 13-11 after one quarter. Woodbine then led 28-26 at halftime and 39-38 after three quarters of play.

Woodbine then outscored the Panthers 15-9 over the final eight minutes for the win.

For the game, Woodbine was 7-of-25 from three-point range and 20-of-52 overall from the field for 38.5 percent.

The Tigers were 7-of-12 at the free throw line.

Gavin Kelley paced Woodbine’s attack with 15 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Brodyn Pryor added 14 points, seven steals, two boards and two assists.

Jax Pryor had 11 points and two boards.

Carter Gruver finished with six points, three assists, two boards and two steals.

Cody Dickinson also had six points, three boards, one assist and one steal.

Kylon Reisz also had two points, five boards and three assists for the Tigers.

Lo-Ma, on the night, was 7-of-25 from behind the three-point arc and 17-of-52 overall from the floor for 32.7 percent.

The Panthers were 6-of-13 at the foul line.

Wes Vana powered Lo-Ma’s attack with 16 points, adding five boards and one steal.

Calvin Wallis recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 boards to go with three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Jed Lake contributed nine points, three boards, three assists and one steal.

Evan Roden finished with five points, one board and one steal.

Adam Roden had three points, six boards, two assists and one steal, while Kyle Stueve wound up with two points, two boards and one assist.