With its strong finish at Iowa Fall Open Western, the quiz bowl team from Woodbine Middle/High School proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage. On Friday, April 28, the team will represent their school in a 128-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments' Small School National Championship Tournament.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

This will be Woodbine's first time attending the Small School National Championship Tournament.

The SSNCT is the only quiz bowl national championship pitting small schools against each other. It has one division containing non-selective public schools with 500 or fewer students in their top three grades, and another division for other schools with 350 or fewer students in their top three grades. Woodbine may face familiar foes in Rosemont, as Lawton-Bronson, Riverside (from Oakland), and Storm Lake St. Mary's will also be attending.

The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, will be captained by Erin Sullivan, who will be joined by Joseph Bates, Reagan Cogdill, Tony Kuker, Brodie Ludwig, and Leo Sullivan. The team will be coached by Sarah Cox.