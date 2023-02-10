The Woodbine basketball teams split with Westwood, Sloan on February 7 at Sloan.

The opener featured a contest between two of the state’s best teams in Class 1A, as the fifth-ranked Westwood girls picked up a 66-57 decision over No. 10 Woodbine.

The loss for Ryan Coenen’s Woodbine team was only its second of the season in 22 games.

In the nightcap, the Woodbine boys slowly pulled away for a 71-42 victory over the host Rebels.

Girls’ results

In what could be a regional final preview, the Woodbine girls closed out their regular season with a tough seven-point loss to a very good Westwood, Sloan team.

A tight first half saw Westwood lead 31-16 at halftime. The Rebels then led 42-37 going into the fourth.

Three girls reached double figures for the Tigers.

Nicole Sherer led the way with a double-double effort of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists and one steal.

Addison Erickson had 15 points, two boards, one assists and one steal.

Amanda Newton contributed 14 points. Charlie Pryor had nine points, five boards and three assists.

Nicole Hoefer also had three points, six boards and two shot blocks for the Tigers, which converted 6-of-20 three-point shots and finished 21-of-49 overall from the field for 43 percent.

Boys’ results

Woodbine’s 29-point win was its fourth victory in five games, as the Tigers concluded their regular season at 15-6 overall.

Up 10 at 30-20 at halftime, Woodbine outscored Westwood 41-22 in the second half for the lopsided triumph.

Three boys reached double figures for the Tigers.

Carter Gruver drained five, three-point baskets en route to scoring 22 points and completing a double-double with 11 boards to go with five assists, three steals and one shot block.

Kylon Reisz added 14 points, eight boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Reisz scored 12 of his 15 points on four, three-point baskets.

Carson Kelley contributed 10 points, eight boards, four assists and one block.

Brodyn Pryor had nine points, four boards, three assists and one steal.

Jax Pryor finished with eight points and four boards, while Cody Dickinson had six points, five boards and one assist.

Gavin Kelley wound up with two points, four boards and two assists for the Tigers.