For its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community, the Woodbine Junior High/Senior High Student Council has been recognized as a 2023 National Council of Excellence by the National Student Council (NatStuCo).The NatStuCo program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

For the 2022-2023 school year, the high school student council has put on the following events.

Homecoming events including dress up days for the week, a parade, a pep rally, and a dance

Winter Sports pep rally and dance

Arranged door decorating contests to build school spirit

Currently working on arranging a community cleanup day.

The junior high student council has successfully arranged a food drive to support the local food pantry and a pop tab drive to help the Ronald McDonald house, and is in the process of putting on the annual talent show.

“Exceptional student councils are a hallmark of exceptional schools,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “The Woodbine council has taken student leadership to the next level, creating a culture promoting scholarship and citizenship that resonates far beyond their team. I’m delighted to recognize their hard work with the National Council of Excellence Award for their commitment to service, leadership and uplifting the voices of their peers.”

The student council advisor of both groups, Chrystal Rico, said, "I am incredibly proud of these kids. They demonstrate leadership both in and out of the classroom. Our student council is very involved in making Woodbine the best place it can be. They are warm and welcoming to all students and encourage kids to get involved."