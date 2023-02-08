ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Wyatt Pryor*, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 436 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Of them, 284 students earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher and are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated with an asterisk.
Pryor* is a senior majoring in accounting from Woodbine.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,700 students in Orange City, Iowa. Rated a best-value by U.S. News & World Report magazine, Northwestern provides an education committed to standout academics and a Christ-centered worldview.