Woodbine takes two from Fremont-Mills

The Woodbine girls and boys were winners in nonconference basketball action on January 26 against Fremont-Mills at Tabor.

In game one, the Woodbine girls rallied late and got a last-second basket by Addison Erickson in the Tigers’ 68-67 victory.

In game two, four Woodbine boys scored in double figures, as the Tigers rolled to a 78-44 triumph over the host Knights.

Girls’ results

The one-point win allowed Woodbine to pick up its third consecutive victory, as the Class 1A sixth-ranked Tigers improved to 16-1 overall.

Woodbine trailed 67-61 down the stretch, but the Tigers scored the game’s final seven points with Erickson sinking the game-winning basket off the glass with just one second remaining for the win.

Erickson finished with nine points in all.

Charlie Pryor led Woodbine’s attack with 17 points.

Nicole Hoefer added 16 points and seven rebounds. Amanda Newton and Nicole Sherer each had 12 points for the Tigers.

Boys’ results

Woodbine’s lopsided win was its seventh in eight games, as the Tigers improved to 12-5 overall.

Woodbine drained a total of 12, three-point baskets in the victory.

The Tigers also collected 16 steals and forced a total of 19 turnovers on the night.

Brodyn Pryor led Woodbine with a career-high 19 points.

Carter Gruver added 14 points, six assists and six steals. Carson Kelley posted 14 points, while Jax Pryor tallied 12 points off the bench for the Tigers, which had a 22-point advantage at halftime.