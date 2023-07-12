The Woodbine Tigers earned a win 3-2 over Westwood in the first round of District play in 10 innings. Landon Bendgen went 9 innings on the mound for the Tigers with 6 strike outs. Zander Johnson scored the first run for the Tigers on a wild pitch. Senior Kylon Reisz had the game winning hit in the 10th, hitting a single between short and 3rd.