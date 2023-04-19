The Woodbine girls’ and boys’ track and field teams participated at the CAM Invitational on April 18 at Atlantic.

On the boys’ side, Woodbine claimed the team championship with 173 points.

CAM was second to the Tigers with 104 points.

On the girls’ side, Woodbine accumulated 159.50 points for second place behind champion Fremont-Mills’ total of 176 points.

Boys’ results

Three Woodbine boys had gold medal performances on the day.

Andrew Thoreson took first in the long jump at 20 feet, 7 inches.

Gunner Wagner won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 57.11 seconds, while Landon Bendgen ran first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:25.26.

The Tigers’ 4x800 relay team of Adam Barry, Lane Vennink, Trey Burgmeyer and Owen Wingert also took first place in 9:18.16.

Individual seconds went to Brodyn Pryor in the 200-meter dash (24.03), Bendgen in the 400-meter dash (54.96), Vennink in the 800-meter run(2:11.39), Gunner Wagner in the 1,600 (5:07.85) and Thomas Tremel in the 3,200 (11:17.63).

The 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams ran second as well.

The 4x200 foursome of Burgmeyer, Brenden Wagner, Bernie Nelson and Dillon Reed finished in 1:40.74, while the 4x400 unit of Bendgen, Reed, Brenden Wagner and Cameron Cline circled the track in 3:51.12.

Picking up individual thirds were Colton Walsh in the 200 (24.55) and Brodyn Pryor in the 400 (55.72).

The sprint medley and 4x100 relay teams ran third overall.

The sprint medley club of Cline, Walsh, Brodyn Pryor and Bendgen had a time of 1:42.12, while the 4x100 team of Thoreson, Walsh, Nelson and Brodyn Pryor turned in a clocking of 46.67.

Girls’ results

Amanda Newton had the lone first-place finish for Woodbine, as she won the shot put event with a toss of 36 feet, 2 1/2 inches.

Claiming individual seconds were Addison Erickson in the long jump (15-2 1/2), Adyson Lapel in the 3,000-meter run (12:12.18), Katy Pryor in the 400-meter dash (1:03.60) and Isabelle Cogdill in the 800-meter run (2:36.91).

The Tigers also took second in three relays: the 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400.

The 4x800 team of Nicole Sherer, Addison Murdock, Elise Olson and Riley Gaytan ran 11:53.61.

The 4x200 foursome of Madison Thomas, Leena Boettger, Anna Jochims and Danyelle Steinkuehler ran 2:02.96, while the 4x400 unit of Nicole Hoefer, Cogdill, Lillian Kerger and Steinkuehler ran 4:42.69.

Taking home individual third-place efforts were Katy Pryor in the 100-meter dash (13.86) and 200-meter dash (27.72), Sherer in the 400 (1:04.41) and Lapel in the 1,500-meter run (5:46.25).

The sprint medley, distance medley and 4x100 relay teams all ran third as well.

The sprint medley team of Boettger, Mariah Walsh, Hannah Wendt and Cogdill turned in a time of 2:06.23.

The distance medley foursome of Wendt, Walsh, Kerger and Lapel finished in 5:09.67, while the 4x100 team of Thomas, Erickson, Hoefer and Reese Leaders ran 56.61.

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Woodbine 173; 2. CAM 104; 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 84; 4. Exira/EH-K 81; 5. Audubon 75; 6. Fremont-Mills 58; 7. Atlantic 53; 8. Stanton 47; 9. Griswold 34; 10. Woodbine JV 7

Girls

1. Fremont-Mills 176; 2. Woodbine 159.50; 3. Audubon 86; 4. Stanton 85; 5. CAM 66; 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard 43.50; 7. Exira/EH-K 40; 8. Atlantic 37; 9. Paton-Churdan 10