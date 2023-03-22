The Iowa Girls Coaches Association recently released its 2022-23 All-State Basketball Teams.

The Bulletin-Review’s coverage area had one all-state selection, as Woodbine sophomore guard Charlie Pryor was named to the third team in Class 1A.

Three teams of eight girls were recognized in each of the five classes.

“It’s really cool that Pryor earned the recognition of the coaches across the state for her performance on the court. She is an incredible teammate and basketball player. We were blessed to have two primary point guards on our team the past two years which made our offense very dynamic,” commented Woodbine coach Ryan Coenen.

“We will have a different look next year as the ball will start in Pryor’s hands most possessions, which could be a bad thing for our opponents,” he added.

Pryor averaged 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for a Woodbine club that captured the Rolling Valley Conference championship and qualified for the state tournament in five-on-five play for the first time in school history this past season.

Pryor also drained 65 three-point baskets, while collecting 92 steals and handing out 87 assists for a Tiger squad that won 23 of 26 games during the 2022-23 winter campaign.

“Pryor’s basketball intelligence, game awareness and ability to shoot the ball in any or all situations make her a dynamic player that takes advantage of most reads. It’s been a blessing working with her the past two years. She is so good with her teammates and encourages them to grow each day. Her confidence and leadership doesn’t hide in the classroom or on the diamond,” Coenen remarked.

“It’s been cool witnessing how many student-athletes achieve at a higher rate because Pryor is in the room or on the team. She raises the stakes for everyone because they know with her on the team, there’s always a bridge between where they currently are at and success,” Coenen stated.

The Class 1A all-state teams are below.

First Team

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan; Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan; Kamryn Kurt, Nort Linn; Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Whitney Jensen, Remsen-St. Mary’s; Ellah Kissell, WACO; Emma Martinek, West Fork

Second Team

Kierra Jungers, Newell-Fonda; Macy Boge, North Linn; Sydney Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson; Breckyn Schilling, North Mahaska; Ashlyn Davis, Westwood Sloan; Mya Bunkers, Remsen-St. Mary’s; Bradie Buffington, Winfield-Mount Union; Brynnly German, Martensdale-St. Mary’s

Third Team

Jenna Stephens, Stanton; Charlie Pryor, Woodbine; Nakia Ollivierre, AGSWR; Sarah Burton, Highland Riverside; Molly Boge, North Linn; Joy Beran, Riceville; Mallory Leerar, Britt West Hancock; Mia Boulton, Montezuma

Coach of the Year: Brandon Schwab, Bishop Garrigan