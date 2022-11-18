YMCA to conduct research on operating costs for wellness center

The Denison City Council approved a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday for the Nishna Valley Family YMCA to conduct research work for the Crawford County Wellness Center Committee (CCWCC).

The YMCA would charge $5,000 to do the research.

That money would come out of the wellness center account.

“Keep an open mind that the citizens committee for a wellness center may come with an offer to manage the facility through the YMCA,” City Manager Brad Hanson said when he introduced the agenda item at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Nishna Valley Family YMCA currently operates a community center located in Atlantic, and in the memorandum of understanding, said it would bring expertise and experience to the development of a community center.

Following is what the agreement says the YMCA would do.

• Review/suggest/assist in ongoing discussions as it pertains to design, development, facility, programmatic and operations matters throughout the process, for one year from the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

• Work with the wellness center committee to develop an operating pro forma (financial projection) for the wellness center.

The pro forma would include the following items.

• An expense analysis and revenue sources from programs and memberships based on the experience and expertise of the YMCA, The Heartland YMCA Alliance, and YMCA of the USA

• A proposal for a reasonable operating budget for a wellness center based on traditional YMCA operating models with amenities the wellness center committee has identified as viable spaces in the new center as well as other programming goals

Once the exact design and contents of the wellness center have been determined, funds have been raised and construction has begun, good faith negotiations will begin with Nishna Valley Family YMCA and with any other interested entities, including governmental entities, to operate the wellness center. However, the agreement does not constitute an obligation to enter into a future contract.

“I think the big thing that the letter proposes is that they would do some pro forma work for us to build out the operating side of things, which is a big piece of this,” explained Tim Stuart, a member of the Crawford County Wellness Committee.

“We can build it but we have to be able to operating it as well, whoever is managing this. That’s the main thing they’re (the YMCA) committing to at this point, and then helping us with ancillary things over the next year.

“And as Brad said, they are still interested in managing the facility, and we’ll get into further dialogue as we get further down the road with some of the next steps we need to take in and around fundraising,” Stuart said.