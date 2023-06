(left to right) David Gosch, Katie Bergman, Jean Arn, Liz Kempfert, Shari Bruck, Gretchen Gosch, Ashley Brown, Pastor Wrede, Carol Segebart, Merrilee Sump, Tammy Brodersen, Erin Plagge, and Staci Neumann – Members of the current faculty and staff of Zion Lutheran School, members of the Zion Lutheran School Board, and a representative from Unity Ridge Lutheran School were recognized by the congregation in thanksgiving for their service and their commitment to the school going forward.