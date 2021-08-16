4 Bedroom Home in Denison - $450,000

COUNTRY LIVING AT IT'S BEST: This is one of the nicest acreages you will see. Ranch style home, outbuildings, livestock yards and row crop. All this located withing 5 minutes of Denison just off a hard surface road. You'll love this country setting, privacy and great condition of all improvements. Nice ranch style home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, custom kitchen and finished basement. Impressive newer outbuildings with concrete, heating, electrical and nice fencing. Buildings can be used for a wide variety of uses (livestock, campers, boats, etc.) Large green house. The site boasts off mature trees lined yard with patio. So much more. Check out our website for many more photos.