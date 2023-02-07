January 26, 9:32 p.m.: Deputy Kline with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Pike Trail. Madelyn Lu Placek, 17, of Woodbine, was driving a tan 2005 Cadillac Deville north on Pike Trail and was attempting to maneuver a right corner to go north. The roadway was snow- and ice-covered. The vehicle lost traction and started to spin. The vehicle spun about 180 degrees and entered the east ditch, facing southeast. Placek was not injured and the vehicle had only $500 damage. The vehicle was removed from the ditch by a private arrangement.

January 28, 11:50 a.m.: Sgt. Klutts with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Nassau Place. Lonny Lee Clausen, 63, of Missouri Valley, was driving a white 2014 Peterbilt Conventional 33 truck north on Nassau Place just south of 180th Street when his vehicle lost traction while traversing a curve to the left. The vehicle slid into the east ditch and came to rest on the passenger side. The road was ice- and snow-packed at the time. Clausen received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries. He was taken to Memorial Community Hospital by his spouse. The vehicle received $15,000 damage and was disabled. A tow was privately arranged.

January 29, 4 a.m.: Deputy Reynolds with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Highway 30. Rachael Alison Elsken, 33, of Missouri Valley, was driving a blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT west on Highway 30 when she lost control of the vehicle. She advised she was traveling at 55-60 miles per hour and stated it was too fast for conditions. The snow had not been removed by snowplows at the time of the accident. The vehicle struck the guardrail on the south side. Two of the posts were damaged and the vehicle then came to rest in the north ditch. Elsken was not injured. Her vehicle received $6,000 damage and was considered totaled. A tow was privately arranged.