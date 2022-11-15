Heritage Donation Special train to (probably) pass through Denison

A trainload of historic Union Pacific (UP) steam and diesel locomotives and other cars is on its way from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Silvis, Illinois, this week.

Most of the locomotives and cars are being donated to Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America (RRHMA).

The train will likely travel through Denison, but UP has not published a schedule and has announced that no public access of the train will take place during transit.

Mike Jaixen, UP senior communications manager, confirmed that the “Heritage Donation Special” is on its way to Silvis, but did not provide additional schedule or route details.

“The train is traveling across Nebraska and (will) interchange with the Iowa Interstate Railroad, arriving in Silvis, Illinois, Nov. 19,” Jaixen stated in an email response.

The Iowa Interstate Railroad tracks are south of Interstate 80 on this side of Iowa, but an individual with knowledge of the matter told the Bulletin and Review that the train will pass through Denison because one of the locomotives is being donated to the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad in Boone.

Jaixen confirmed that a locomotive, the CNW 401, is being donated to the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad, though he did not confirm the train’s route getting to Boone.

An unofficial schedule found online puts the train in Denison around noon this Thursday.

The UP website has a good deal of information about the train.

The Heritage Donation Special includes the Challenger UP 3985, and UP 5511, which are steam locomotives; and Centennial UP 6936 and the above-mentioned CNW 401, which are diesel locomotives.

Also being donated, and attached to the Heritage Donation Special, are an E9B passenger locomotive shell, four 1950s coach cars, a diner-lounge car, a baggage car, a caboose, and two business cars: the “Selma,” built in 1912, and the “Stanford,” built in 1928.

All the vehicles being donated by UP are unpowered and are being towed by a diesel locomotive.

According to the RRHMA website, the train represents the “largest-ever donation of motive power and rolling stock from Union Pacific, and will be the cornerstone of RRHMA’s historical and educational initiatives for years to come.”

RRHMA plans to restore the locomotives to service.

According to the organization’s website, the RRHMA maintenance and overhaul complex in Silvis was built by the Rock Island Railroad and is more than a century old.

According to UP:

Union Pacific Challenger No. 3985 was designed by Union Pacific and built in 1943 by the American Locomotive Company. It is one of 105 Challengers built for Union Pacific between 1936 and 1943 and was, for many years, the only operating engine of its class in the world – the largest and most powerful operating steam locomotive. The name Challenger was given to steam locomotives with a 4-6-6-4 wheel arrangement.

No. 5511 is a 2-10-2 type steam locomotive built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1923 as part of a twenty-five locomotive order delivered that year. Union Pacific simply called them 2-10-2’s and did not call them “Santa Fe” types as other railroads did; it is simply a class TTT-6, 2-10-2. No. 5511 is the last remaining 2-10-2 from a roster of 144 that operated from 1917 until the end of steam operations in 1959.

The Centennial No. 6936 is the only remaining unit of 47 Centennial diesel-electric locomotives UP operated. The Centennials were the largest diesel-electric locomotives ever built. Comprising two engines on one frame, they delivered 6,600 horsepower. Designed and built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad, the units were named in honor of the railroad’s centennial anniversary celebration in 1969.

CNW 401, to be donated to the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad, is an F7-type locomotive, which were produced between 1949 and 1953.