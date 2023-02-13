Denison’s monthly series of uptown events will return and expand to four days this summer.

Last year, the events went by three different names: “Get Down Uptown,” “Rock the Block” and “Hot Summer Night.”

This summer’s events will all go under the banner of “Hot Summer Nights.”

The series is being organized by Taylor Borkowski, who runs The Cottage in uptown Denison.

Funds raised by the events will go to support causes in the local area.

Hot Summer Nights will take place on Thursday, May 25; Friday, June 9; Thursday, July 13; and Friday, August 4.

“I’m excited for this summer,” Borkowski said. “It will have the same layout as last year, just better.”

Broadway in Denison will be blocked off from 14th Street to Main Street., but the Main Street intersection will remain open.

“We’ll have live music every night; three of the groups have ties to Denison and the fourth has been here for the (Tri City) BBQ Fest,” she said. “We’ll have about five food trucks every time. The biggest difference is we are putting quite a bit of money into the kids’ stuff. We’ll have big inflatables and we’ll have a professional face painter and a balloon artist.”

A mechanical bull will be part of the event on one of the nights.

Borkowski said she feels good about how the uptown series went last year.

“All of the events went over really well,” she said. “The only event that wasn’t as great was when we tried to do the adults-only (at rock the Block in August); that had about half the attendance of the others ones, so it’s definitely proven that the family-friendly atmosphere is what everyone wants and we’re sticking to that this year.”

She said the point of Hot Summer Nights is to embrace living locally.

“It’s about getting excited about what’s in your community and surrounding areas, and not having to go to Omaha or Sioux City or Des Moines to find the next best thing because we’re doing it here,” Borkowski said. “If you don’t start buying local and supporting local, there’s not going to be anything local left.”

Hot Summer Nights won’t necessarily increase sales to uptown businesses on the nights of the events, but will instead give exposure to those businesses.

“The hope is visitors will come to one of these uptown events and then a week or two or three later they’ll think about the businesses they saw up on Broadway,” she said.

She is raising funds for this year’s events in one lump sum of $24,000 instead of raising funds for each individual event.

“We’ve actually had a few sponsors come forward already,” Borkowski said.

Each event costs about $6,000 to put on.

Sponsorships will help pay for the kids’ activities, bands, tables, porta-pots and other miscellaneous needs.

“We’ll be putting about $10,000 into the kids’ zone; one of our bands cost $2,000 and another is only $600, so there is a pretty wide spread in music costs,” she said.

The top $5,000 sponsorship has already been picked up.

“We’re calling it our ‘series sponsor’ and right away Smithfield grabbed that,” Borkowski said.

Sponsorship levels go from there all the way down to $100.

“$100 is a very comfortable level for businesses and individuals,” she said. “Last year, I had a lot of families say ‘we love what you’re doing, here’s $100 for your next event.’ We just want to make it affordable for any sponsorship level.”

In a change this year, donations will all go through the City of Denison.

“The City is a 501 © (3), so that’s an easy tax deduction,” Borkowski said.

Checks should be addressed to the City of Denison, c/o Hot Summer Nights.