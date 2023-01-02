Houses on North 16th Street nearing completion

The two houses currently under construction on North 16th Street in Denison are nearing the final stages of work.

Jim Johnson, owner of Healthy Efficient Homes, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said the first house that was started (closer to Northwood Drive) is about three weeks from being completed. He anticipates that the second house, located across from Denison Middle School, will be completed in mid-February.

Johnson is planning an open house toward the end of January, if the weather permits. He said he wants the first (northern-most) house completely finished and wants the sheetrock to be installed on the second house before the open house date.

“People can come to the first house and see it, and if they want to see the second house, it will be far enough along to look at,” he said.

Johnson added that he has a house in another city just days away from being completed. When that house is finished, he and his crew will be able to spend all their time on the houses in Denison.

Delays in the supply of materials have not hindered the project in Denison that much.

All the framing materials were on site prior to the beginning of construction.

“We’ve had a few delays with material but nothing substantial,” Johnson said.

“Cabinets were the first materials we had a delay on. I had expected the cabinets to be here by now but it will be January 12 before they will be shipped.”

Johnson is projecting the cost of each house to be less than $250,000 and hopes to keep the price under $240,000 but won’t know that until the final bills are in.

The two houses under construction are of different styles but have about the same amount of space.

The northern-most house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and will be a little less than 1,800 square feet finished. The master bedroom and one bathroom are on the main level and two bedrooms and one bathroom are on the second level. The house has more square feet on the main floor than on the second floor.

The house across the street from the middle school is a split-foyer home and will be a little more than 1,800 square feet finished. It has two bedrooms and a bathroom on each level. The square footage is nearly the same on both floors.

Selling the houses quickly is Johnson’s goal. He said when the first house is sold he will draw up plans to start on a third house in the spring.

In total, Johnson wants to build seven houses along North 16th Street.

He said the location for the houses is great.

“It’s right across from the middle school,” he said. “Kids can walk there to school and can also walk to the high school, if they want.”

Johnson and Healthy Efficient Homes have a development agreement with the City of Denison.

The agreement is for a $25,000 per-house incentive paid by the city to Johnson when a house is sold and occupied. The city’s incentive payment is to be recouped through the incremental property taxes on the developed lots - tax increment financing - over 11 years.

Johnson is also receiving a 50% abatement on a water and sewer assessment fee from Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU). That fee was established when North 16th Street was extended to Northwood Drive in 2007. Normally a developer incurs the costs of the utility infrastructure and passes that on to whoever purchases the lots or a house on a developed lot.

In 2007, DMU paid for the water and sewer utility infrastructure and established a fee to recoup its investment of $199,237.25. The assessment fee averages to about $4,000 per lot. Johnson had not been aware of the assessment charged by DMU until he was told about it by the Bohlmanns, the previous owners of the lots, and asked the city if it could request a waiver or abatement of the assessment fees, as his project was already financially tight.