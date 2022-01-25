New Eventide skilled nursing facility gets a name; ‘Gracewell’ to open this spring

“Gracewell, An Eventide Community,” is now the official name of Eventide’s new skilled nursing facility under construction on 20th Street and Broadway in Denison.

The Eventide Board of Directors unanimously selected the name following input from Meriah Blakely, of Roo Bea Design Co., the Eventide Campus Marketing Committee and Pastor Joshua Keinath of Denison Zion Lutheran Church, according to Eventide Lutheran Home CEO Mindi Baker.

The words ‘grace’ and ‘well’ reflect the Eventide community’s goals, she said.

The building is dedicated to the memory of Frances and Wally Lauridsen.

Finishing touches are being added to some parts of the new facility, while other areas still have bare drywall, but the completion of the years-long project is now in sight, Baker said.

She has a timeline for the opening of the facility but she’s not ready to make it public because the project has had delays in the past – and that could still happen.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made planning difficult; shortages of materials, shipment delays, and personnel issues have affected the construction schedule, she said.

The opening will likely take place in the next several months.

Furniture for the common areas will be installed in March; furniture for the residents’ rooms will arrive sometime around St. Patrick’s Day.

“Once that’s in and set, we will be looking at moving in residents,” Baker said.

The facility covers 67,000 square feet and will be home to 84 residents living in four “household” areas.

Each household will have 21 residents who live in private rooms and share a common area that has a kitchen, laundry room, fireplace, television viewing area, sun room and outdoor courtyard.

Food for the entire facility will be prepared in a commercial kitchen; the household kitchens will be used mainly for serving.

Dining tables will also be located in each household area near the fireplace and television viewing areas.

The main hallway near the entrance to the facility has offices, a beauty shop, an activity center, a library, a wellness room and an examination room that can be used by visiting doctors.

Baker said fundraising for the project will continue.

“We are still accepting donations,” she said. “It helps in so many ways.”

Eventide staff members, residents and families are excited to see the project head toward opening.