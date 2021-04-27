16-year-old flown to UNMC after collision in high school parking lot

Fundraiser established to help with medical expenses
A 16-year-old Denison youth remains unconscious in an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital following an accident, but his condition is moving in the right direction, according to information posted by a relative.
Eduardo (Eddy) Gutierrez was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) by EMS personnel following a two-vehicle head-on collision Friday night in a Denison High School parking lot. He was later flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by Life Net.
A “go fund me” fundraiser to help with Gutierrez’s medical expenses was started by Shanda Mohr.
People have been responding well to the fundraiser. As of Tuesday afternoon, 233 donations had been made, but more funds are needed to help with the medical expenses facing the family.
The fundraiser can be accessed by going to Mohr’s Facebook page or by going directly to the go fund me website at gofundme.com and typing “Eddy Gutierrez Medical Expenses” in the search window.
Mohr’s Facebook page also includes updates on Gutierrez’s condition, provided by an aunt.
An update from an aunt, Marie, posted yesterday, said that he had a pretty good night (Sunday night), that the swelling on his brain had reduced considerably and that surgery on one leg was done Monday morning. The surgery went well, and the doctors feel like he is moving in the right direction, the post added. The reduction in swelling will increase his ability to wake up. Surgery will still need to be done on his pelvis and an arm will still need to be set.
Gutierrez and August Boettger, 17, of Arion, were involved in the collision in the parking lot south of Denison High School at about 10:45 p.m. Friday. Both were driving at a high rate of speed, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol.
Boettger’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup caught on fire after the collision. He was safely removed from the vehicle and was taken by a personal vehicle to CCMH.
The Iowa State Patrol report says that Boettger was traveling south in the parking lot while Gutierrez was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger northeast in the parking lot. After colliding, the vehicles came to rest a short distance away.