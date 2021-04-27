16-year-old flown to UNMC after collision in high school parking lot

Fundraiser established to help with medical expenses

A 16-year-old Denison youth remains unconscious in an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital following an accident, but his condition is moving in the right direction, according to information posted by a relative.

Eduardo (Eddy) Gutierrez was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) by EMS personnel following a two-vehicle head-on collision Friday night in a Denison High School parking lot. He was later flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by Life Net.

A “go fund me” fundraiser to help with Gutierrez’s medical expenses was started by Shanda Mohr.

People have been responding well to the fundraiser. As of Tuesday afternoon, 233 donations had been made, but more funds are needed to help with the medical expenses facing the family.

The fundraiser can be accessed by going to Mohr’s Facebook page or by going directly to the go fund me website at gofundme.com and typing “Eddy Gutierrez Medical Expenses” in the search window.

Mohr’s Facebook page also includes updates on Gutierrez’s condition, provided by an aunt.