50 years and growing: Reynold’s Clothing, a mainstay of Crawford County

On October 2, 1972, clothing salesman Reynold Gehlsen stepped out on his own and opened a men’s clothing store in Uptown Denison. His became the fourth men’s store in uptown at the time, and his competition also included three department stores.

The date was also the birthday of Reynold’s wife, Roseann. It was the first and only time he forgot her birthday.

Fifty years later, his sons, Troy and Brett, continue to operate Reynold’s Clothing, drawing on the knowledge they absorbed from their father and their mother.

This Friday and Saturday, the Gehlsen boys, their families and their employees, are celebrating the store’s 50th anniversary with special sales and prizes.

Reynold started selling clothing in California, where he ended up with the Navy. He then moved back to Crawford County and worked for JC Penney in Denison for a few months in the fall in 1955. He moved on to Hoffines & Tim clothing store, which two years later was sold and became Anderson’s Clothing. Reynold was there until he opened his own business.

At first, Reynold’s Clothing was located at the southwest corner of Broadway and 14th Street, where Denison Realty is now located. After 20 years in that location, the store operated for the next nine years at the corner of Broadway and Main where Crawford County Bank is located. On April 1, 2001, Reynold’s Clothing opened up in the former JC Penney’s building on Broadway.

Brett Gehlsen said his family decided the JC Penney building would be the final destination of the store, where they could grow bigger.

Both Troy and Brett graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, Troy in broadcast journalism and Brett in marketing. Both majors taught them something about operating a business, but it was from their father that they learned the social aspect - how to treat people, how to provide service and how to fit clothing.

Brett joined his father in the business in 1992. Troy was already pursuing his career in radio broadcasting. He was the news director at KDSN Radio in Denison from 1990 to 1991 and then was at a radio station in Hastings, Nebraska.

Brett recalled that shortly after he joined the business, Reynold decided he wanted to take more time off because he had someone to take his place. Brett told his dad that they needed another salesman that knew the business.

They extended an invitation to Troy, who thought it over and joined the family business in 1995.

The clothing store has changed over the years and continues to change based on what people need - and what they want.

When Reynold Gehlsen started Reynold’s Clothing, the store probably sold 80% dress wear and 20% casual, and it was all men’s wear. Now the store is about 20% dress wear and 80% casual dress wear to casual, and the store also sells shoes and women’s clothing. It is also a dry-cleaning drop-off location for Touch of Class Cleaners.

A lot of the longevity of Reynold’s Clothing is due to the personal service that was given by Reynold, which continues with Troy and Brett.

Brett added that he can’t speak too much on the women’s clothing side of the business, since they’ve been doing that only five years.

“But on the guys’ side, from a consumer behavior standpoint, guys generally don’t like to shop, so if you can help him out, and he feels comfortable, he will come back,” Brett said. “We make it easy for the guys and easy for his wife, because she’s doing the shopping for him.”

He added that Reynold’s Clothing has a great mix of styles of clothing.

Troy and Brett also picked up another practice from their father; he would not sell something if it didn’t look good on a customer.

“I think a lot of people liked that about my dad,” said Brett. “He would just come out and tell a customer that he didn’t like the way the clothing fit, or if it was the wrong color for the customers.

“We might tell you that, too, but we’re a little more politically correct.”

He recalled a customer of his dad’s who was very picky about how he looked and what he wanted in clothing.

“My dad knew he could help the customer but he just couldn’t please him as far as the fit. My dad knew that it didn’t matter where the customer went; he wasn’t going to get a better fit. So he said, ‘I’m just going to tell you – you’re not Burt Reynolds.’”

The economic downturn in the 1980s was tough on most businesses, including Reynold’s Clothing, but Reynold never let his kids know just how bad it was.

“There were times that I knew my dad had to go and borrow money just to make the payroll, and things like that,” said Brett. “He actually had an opportunity to sell his business in the late 1980s, but I expressed an interest in it, so he kept it going.”

The Gehlsen boys also hit their own hard times just a couple years ago with the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores were ordered to be closed but business owners still had fixed costs to pay and their own families to support.

Weddings also came to a halt, which affected the business at Reynold’s Clothing.

So during the height of the pandemic, Reynold’s Clothing had plenty of merchandise but limited access to customers.

Then came the Gifts of Hope program initiated by the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County. People could purchase gift cards for local businesses they frequented and use them later when COVID restrictions eased and they could shop in person again.

“That was great. That was huge,” said Brett.

He explained that people could buy the gift cards at a discount but the stores would get paid in full.

Some items were still sold during the height of COVID.

“One thing that we did well during COVID is that we had a database of people who bought boots from us,” said Brett.

Having steel-toed work boots was a necessity for people who worked at plants like Smithfield and Monogram Foods, and the workers were defined as essential workers. People would call Reynold’s to ask if they could buy boots. Troy and Brett or an employee could look in the database and ask the customer if they wanted the same boot they purchased last year. Customers were offered the option of having the boots brought to their car, or the boots would be left on the counter and the customer would pick them up and leave the payment.

A bigger problem caused by COVID was getting merchandise, which is ordered months in advance.

“So we had all this merchandise coming in during COVID but we had no income,” said Brett.

He added that he and his brother had always saved for a “rainy day” but they had no idea that the rainy day was going to last for nine or 10 months.

Troy and Brett did call their suppliers and canceled merchandise, which suppliers didn’t necessarily like but understood.

“What was ironic is that we canceled merchandise and came out OK, but then a year and a half later we couldn’t get enough merchandise,” said Brett. “That was the lag after the height of COVID.”

He said it’s a lot better now because they adjusted the way they buy, with about 65% of the merchandise ordered in advance and 35% ordered in-season. It was the other way around before the pandemic.

“That’s the advantage of being a small store,” Brett said. “Your reaction times are a lot shorter and your lead times don’t have to be as far out as big stores. You have better inventory control.”

He added that post-pandemic, customers feel more comfortable shopping in a smaller atmosphere with fewer shoppers in the store, as opposed to shopping in a big store with hundreds of people around.

“Will it go back? Maybe,” Brett said.

The Gehlsen boys plan on being around for quite a while and are constantly tweaking their product offerings and services to match the economy.

“I see our women’s department growing. I don’t see our men’s department shrinking. Our goal is to be around for another 20 to 25 years,” Brett said.

He and Troy also carry on something else their father gave them – a positive attitude.

“People want to go where there’s people and people want to go where there is positive,” Brett said.

The Gehlsens thank all their customers over the past 50 years and their loyal employees.