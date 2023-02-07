“We feel good about where we are,” said Tim Stuart, chairman of the Crawford County Recreation and Wellness Center Committee. “Four to six weeks from now, we should know if we’re making enough headway to feel comfortable saying we have a project we can get in the ground in the later part of 2023 and have open in ’25.”

FourSquare Research Inc. conducted a market study and analysis last summer for the proposed project.

“Based on positive results, we hired HGM (Associates), an architectural firm based out of Council Bluffs, to do a design,” Stuart said.

The design includes a basic wellness facility with fitness equipment, a fitness classroom area, a walking track, and a multipurpose gym for various activities such as basketball, volleyball, and pickleball.

“An amenity that has been added since last summer, but is definitely part of the project, is a fieldhouse,” he said. “It will be an indoor turf field; the initial purpose is soccer but it will be used for a lot of different sporting activities.”

School sports teams will be able to use the fieldhouse in the winter to get a head start on practice for spring and summer activities, Stuart said.

The estimated cost of the initial design was about $26 million, which Stuart said is too high.

“We are working with the architect to see what can be done by keeping the amenities that we want in the project but reducing costs,” Stuart said.

“We feel, realistically, a target of $18 (million) to $20 million is doable; a target of $26 million is probably not.”

Stuart said it’s too early to say what might be cut from the design, but said the above-mentioned items are probably non-negotiable.

“So we are now starting in earnest in the fundraising phase of the project,” he said.

Private donations, funds from public entities, grants and foundation monies will be sought within the three-year window of construction.

“City Hall will have a pledge form available in both English and Spanish. We are also going to be working with social media to get that information out,” Stuart said.

The committee encourages people to consider alternative ways to donate to the project.

“Other ways, versus cash, that people can give: farmers can consider grain as a donation; depending on how people are invested, you may have stocks that have depreciated that are a good vehicle to consider donating toward the project. I’d ask the public to think outside the box as far as how they may be able to give to the project,” he said.

“There’s a pledge form where you can pledge your support for the project over a three-year period; that’s probably what we need more than anything else over the next month or so. We don’t need people to write a check today, but they certainly can.”

The wellness center project needs enough monetary commitments to make other potential funding streams comfortable that the project is “shovel-ready,” he said.