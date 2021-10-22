An unmarked grave: Civil War soldier rediscovered in Dow City

“One name that I saw was ‘P. Schofield,’” she said. “Some of them listed their regiments and things like that; this one didn’t, so it was a little harder to figure out.”

National cemeteries were just starting to come into existence at the end of the Civil War – but were mostly for those who had died on the battlefield.

Schofield died more than a decade after the end of the war.

“Percy was the second soldier that I researched that was buried in an unmarked grave,” Zampino said. “It bothered me. I wanted to know what happened to him.”

In a bit of good fortune for her search, in the 1940s, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) had paid individuals to go through cemeteries and document who was buried there.

“That’s how I found him at Dow City Cemetery,” she said.

“Whoever was documenting as part of that project indicated ‘unknown.’ They knew he was a Civil War veteran but had no other information about him.”