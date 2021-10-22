An unmarked grave: Civil War soldier rediscovered in Dow City

Percy Schofield fought in, and survived, the Civil War.
He was born in Morristown, New York, in 1844 and is buried in an unmarked grave in the Dow City Cemetery.
If not for the curiosity and efforts of Bonnie Zampino, Schofield likely would have remained forgotten in that unmarked grave.
Zampino lives in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, where she is the director of Workforce Development.
Through her interest in hiking, photographing abandoned buildings and researching history, she discovered a lost Civil War cemetery in Harpers Ferry.
That discovery eventually led her to the Harpers Ferry Oddfellows Lodge, which is one of the oldest buildings in the community.
The lodge is featured in prominent photographs of the New York 22nd Infantry Regiment, which was encamped there during the Civil War, she said.
“The walls of that building are covered in Civil War graffiti,” Zampino said. “Soldiers from both sides were back and forth at Harpers Ferry all during the Civil War.”
She was fascinated by the names she found on the walls and started trying to find out who they were; she worked out family trees while trying to piece together their life stories.
“One name that I saw was ‘P. Schofield,’” she said. “Some of them listed their regiments and things like that; this one didn’t, so it was a little harder to figure out.”
National cemeteries were just starting to come into existence at the end of the Civil War – but were mostly for those who had died on the battlefield.
Schofield died more than a decade after the end of the war.
“Percy was the second soldier that I researched that was buried in an unmarked grave,” Zampino said. “It bothered me. I wanted to know what happened to him.”
In a bit of good fortune for her search, in the 1940s, the Works Progress Administration (WPA) had paid individuals to go through cemeteries and document who was buried there.
“That’s how I found him at Dow City Cemetery,” she said.
“Whoever was documenting as part of that project indicated ‘unknown.’ They knew he was a Civil War veteran but had no other information about him.”
She found a short notice about Schofield in the March 12, 1891, National Tribune newspaper that stated, “Milton G. Wiggins … of Dow City, Iowa, says: ‘There is an old soldier buried in our cemetery named Percy Schofield, of some New York regiment. If any comrade can tell what company and regiment he was a member of, will confer a great favor.’”
Zampino noted that Schofield was not an old man when he died; she said she couldn’t find any record of a response to Wiggins’s request for information.
In her further research, she learned that Schofield had enlisted twice in New York; the first was to the volunteer infantry in 1861.
“He was wounded at the Second Battle of Bull Run – I don’t know what his wounds were,” she said. “That regiment was a two-year enlistment, which was odd because most of them were three years. He mustered out with his regiment in ’63, and then he reenlisted.”
Schofield served the second time in the New York 14th Infantry Regiment.
Zampino said he served in either the heavy or light artillery; she has seen his records listed both ways.
“He finished the war, mustered out in ’65,” she said.
Census information revealed to Zampino that, for a time, Schofield worked as a farm laborer in Illinois with the family of his mother’s sister.
She’s not sure how or why Schofield arrived in what was then called Dowville where he was married to a woman named Amanda Blodget, though Zampino has been unable to find a marriage license or certificate.
In May 1877, he and Amanda had a son named Jesse.
Schofield died in 1877 or 1878.
“He was getting a pension for being wounded, and then we see she (Amanda) applied for a widow’s pension,” Zampino said. “There are a couple newspaper articles about him out there but I can’t figure out how he died or why he died.”
Amanda remarried and moved away; Jesse didn’t have any children and died when he was in his early 20s.
No one remained to carry the memory of Percy Schofield, though Zampino has located a great-great niece who had a picture of him.
Zampino said she was aware of a Veterans Administration program that provides free military headstones, so she decided to find out the exact location of Schofield’s grave so she could start the process.
She contacted Amy Pieper, Deputy Crawford County Auditor and member of the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission.
Pieper contacted Louise Galbraith, county VA director, and Jack Ahart, Dow City American Legion Post #444 commander; both are now working on getting the headstone for Schofield.
“I was amazed at how wonderful everyone out there has been about this,” Zampino said. “It kind of makes me want to cry – just with gratitude.”
Schofield and the countless others like him were heroes, she said.
“They were kids, 18, 19 years old, going off to fight in a war I’m not even sure they really understood,” Zampino said. “They were farmers - and suddenly they’re in these horrific battles.”
She believes Schofield also fought at Antietam and Gettysburg.
Many survivors, some horribly disfigured, went home and were buried without recognition when they died.
“I think their stories mattered and their lives mattered, and they need to be remembered and honored,” Zampino said. “They’re part of why we get to live the way we live today.”
She plans to travel to Dow City if a dedication ceremony takes place when Schofield’s headstone is placed.
“I’m so incredibly grateful to everybody that’s been involved with this for agreeing that his life mattered,” Zampino said. “He mattered.”
The reporter of this story is also a member of the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission.