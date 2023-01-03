Another good year for county road/bridge crews

Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman invited all the employees of his department to the Yellow Smoke Park Lookout Shelter for a year-end gathering on Thursday of last week.

The employees of the road and bridge crews go about their business during the year and don’t always interact with each other.

“It’s kind of nice to get everybody together for a little fellowship,” Assman said.

In a normal year, the full staff would number about 50 — 37 full-time employees and 13 or 14 part-time seasonal workers.

“Right now we’re at 34 full-time; we have three full-time positions we haven’t filled because of the current economic environment,” Assman said.

All but a few of the employees were able to attend the luncheon on Thursday.

Assman gets the employees together two or three times each year.

“We do usually either a spring or late summer luncheon and we usually try to tie it together with a safety meeting,” he said.

He said the department had a productive year.

“We replaced six bridges,” Assman said. “Five we replaced utilizing the county crews and one was a contract bridge over by Westside.”

He noted that a bridge south of Denison was replaced with a corrugated metal culvert.

“The drainage area was small enough and the channel was such that we could use a culvert,” Assman said. “When we can do that, it’s good because we don’t have any weight or width restrictions and it eliminates the biannual bridge inspection requirement.”

The road crew completed 12 road grading projects at 11 different sites.

The projects totaled just under 10 miles of Level B (dirt) roads.

“The grading of the Level B roads is something we’ve been working on pretty aggressively for a number of years, but even more so the last two or three years because the weather has allowed for us to do that,” he said. “These are roads that have been in pretty poor condition. When we finish up with them we have a fairly nice road to maneuver or travel on.”

The county has about 190 miles of Level B roads, he said.

“It’s a lot to take care of and they just have not had much done to them for a long time — and that’s not particularly anyone’s fault,” Assman said.

He said grading Level B roads has allowed the larger and wider equipment used in modern farming operations to continue to use the roads.

“A nice one we graded was 300 Street south of Highway 141,” he said. “The landowner paid the cost of the upgrade to granular (gravel) surfacing.”

Assman said that road was on the Crawford County Board of Supervisors agenda for today (Tuesday) to be reclassified from Level B to Level A.

“For 2022, that’s pretty much it, other than our standard day-to-day operations of trying to keep the roads clear of snow and trying to keep the gravel roads bladed and plenty of material on them,” Assman said.

Projects for 2023 include an asphalt resurfacing of county road M55 north and south of Vail, and five or six bridge projects, including a contractor-constructed bridge on county road L51 between Ricketts and Highway 141.

Assman said the county also hopes to build a new shop in Manilla in the near future.

“And we’ll continue to work through the challenges of high fuel costs and high material costs,” he said. “We’re starting to see a little bit of stability and maybe even a little bit of a downturn. “It’s been challenging, but we’ve probably gotten more work done in the last couple years than we have in a long time.”

He said the dry weather of the last several years has been a major factor in how much work the county crews have been able to accomplish.