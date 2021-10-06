Artisans wanted: Makers Market coming to Broadway and Main Mall

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vendors interested in joining the makers market may contact Popham through Facebook/Messenger.

“There’s no cost or fee. I will let them know what the setup is,” she said. “They are responsible for bringing in their own table settings and their own displays.”

She said the market is not designed to be a moneymaker for anyone but the vendors.

“The mall owners are allowing us to do these kinds of things so we don’t feel that we should charge any money,” Popham said.

“We’re just out to give people an opportunity to show their crafts and for other people to come in and enjoy them.”

The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 16 on the main floor of the mall; the doors open at 8 a.m. for setup.

“If they’d like to set up the afternoon before, on Friday, they’re more than welcome to, with the assurance the building is locked up and secure after everyone leaves,” she said.

Popham encouraged community members to come take a look.