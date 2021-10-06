Artisans wanted: Makers Market coming to Broadway and Main Mall

The Broadway and Main Mall in Denison will be the location of a “makers market” on Saturday, October 16.
Jill Popham, owner of The Boutique in the mall, is organizing the event, which will be a showcase of original arts, and homemade and handcrafted items.
“Even with the accessibility of Facebook and other social media avenues that we all have access to, I think sometimes things like that get overlooked in the overwhelming onslaught of news that we get,” Popham said.
Having a market just for those artisans will be a way to get the word out about their skills and their products.
“We did something similar to it last year, but we didn’t call it a makers market,” she said.
So far, six vendors have signed up this time around.
“We have a couple of jewelry artists, we have a gal coming that makes birdhouses out of gourds, barn quilts, a lady that has beautiful hand-knitted and hand-crocheted shawls and baby items,” she said.
Popham would still like to add more vendors.
“I’m looking for some woodcraftsmen, anybody that makes signs, unique pieces of home décor, yard art, purses, leather crafts, anything like that,” she said. “We’re open to pretty much everybody, though we don’t want to have duplicates of the same thing.”
Vendors interested in joining the makers market may contact Popham through Facebook/Messenger.
“There’s no cost or fee. I will let them know what the setup is,” she said. “They are responsible for bringing in their own table settings and their own displays.”
She said the market is not designed to be a moneymaker for anyone but the vendors.
“The mall owners are allowing us to do these kinds of things so we don’t feel that we should charge any money,” Popham said.
“We’re just out to give people an opportunity to show their crafts and for other people to come in and enjoy them.”
The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 16 on the main floor of the mall; the doors open at 8 a.m. for setup.
“If they’d like to set up the afternoon before, on Friday, they’re more than welcome to, with the assurance the building is locked up and secure after everyone leaves,” she said.
Popham encouraged community members to come take a look.
“We have some local craftsmen here in town, or the local and surrounding areas, that have products that maybe might fit into your lifestyle, fill out your gift list or your wedding gift list,” she said.