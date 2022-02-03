Beef marketing and economic update sessions scheduled

The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are offering a series of forums across the state that will focus on beef markets and economics. Four meetings will be conducted from February 24 through March 2 with location details for the meetings in western Iowa listed below.

Iowa State University extension beef specialists are coordinating the forums with topics focusing on timely topics for beef producers including risk management, pricing and market issues.

Dr. Lee Schulz, ISU Extension livestock economist, will speak at each location with specific topics for each. Market outlook, risk management, beef pricing from the producer to the consumer, competitive and transparent market proposals and USDA market reports are among the topics. ISU Extension beef specialists will review Iowa feedlot performance data.

Meeting times and arrangements vary by location. For more information on the individual meetings please get in touch with the contact person listed for each meeting

Monday, February 28, 10 a.m.-noon, Cobblestone Inn and Suites, 211 Indorf Avenue, Holstein. Lunch to follow. Register by February 23 by calling 712-225-6196. Contact Beth Doran at doranb@iastate.edu.

Wednesday, March 2, 1:30-4 p.m. Wallace Learning Center, 53020 Hitchcock Avenue, Lewis. Preregistrations are requested by contacting the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132 or the East Pottawattamie County Extension Office at 712-482-6449. Contact Dan Loy at dloy@iastate.edu.