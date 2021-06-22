Broadway Dental celebrates 40 years on Friday

Dr. Doug Soseman, D.D.S., and Broadway Dental will celebrate 40 years in Denison on Friday.
Soseman started his dental practice in Denison in the summer of 1981.
He bought the dental practice of Dr. Tom Brock, and started with two treatment rooms.
“When I came here in 1981, the prime interest rate was 19%,” Soseman said. “My office was at 19% and my house was at 16.5%. There wasn’t a lot left over for much other than getting the practice started. My dad had to co-sign the loan; they weren’t going to give me that kind of money at 26 years old. I still hadn’t made any money other than from summer jobs.”
Brock’s dental hygienist, Glenda Mahaney, and his dental assistant, Lynette Garrett Grindle, stayed on with Soseman.
“We joke that Glenda and Lynette came with the office,” Soseman said.
Grindle was with the office for nearly another two decades; Mahaney retired last year.
The only other employee in the early years was a receptionist, Linda Mullenger.
“The original office was where our reception desk is now,” Soseman said.
The front door was in the same place in 1981, but it opened into a hallway in the Keystone Mall, which sat on the location at the time.
After about 10 years, Soseman moved his office into the space vacated by First Federal Savings and Loan, which had also been in the Keystone Mall.
“I’ve had two addresses – 1415 and 1413 Broadway – but I’ve never really left this building,” Soseman said.
He had four treatment rooms in the new location, but the practice would continue to grow.
“When the rest of the building became available, we bought the whole building and we expanded into 15 rooms,” Soseman said.
In 2013, Broadway Dental opened an office in Woodbine.
Today, Broadway Dental has four doctors, 10 assistants, nine hygienists and nine front desk employees.
Soseman said Broadway Dental has had good luck recruiting dentists with ties to the local area.
“Kristi (Ouderkirk-Bock) is from the Audubon area,” he said. “She and her husband wanted to come back and settle here and that worked out well.
“Jessica’s (Martens) husband’s family farms in the Harlan/Panama area and they wanted to come back to this area,” he said.
Brooke (Wehle) Nordquist, who joined the practice a year ago, is also from Denison, he noted.
The Denison office is currently being remodeled.
Additional employee lockers are being added to the break room along with a large cabinet for personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We’ve always needed all that PPE, it’s just that we’ve never had to stockpile it before, and maybe we won’t have to again, but we’re always going to try to keep a lot of gloves and a lot of masks and gowns on hand,” Soseman said.
The old patient restroom, which Soseman said was much larger than needed, is being turned into a treatment room.
A smaller, but still ADA-compliant, restroom has been added next to the treatment rooms.
“It’s kind of nice when patients are in the back and they need to use the restroom, if they’re biting on gauze or wearing a patient napkin or whatever, to keep them in the treatment area and not have to go out into the reception area,” he said.
Individual office spaces that used to belong to each of the dentists have been converted into two additional treatment rooms.
Soseman said the offices didn’t get used much, so the dentists now share a smaller space toward the back of the main hallway.
The doctors’ breakroom is also being modernized.
“We typically eat with the staff, but sometimes we like to do lunches where we’ll meet with receptionists or hygienists or assistants,” Soseman said. “We’ll have job-specific meetings in that room.”
A staff changing room has also been created.
Soseman noted that the staff would be all women if he didn’t work there.
“So I’m the problem,” he said.
When the remodeling work is complete, Broadway Dental will have 18 treatment rooms in Denison and four in Woodbine.
“In the old days, dentists would have one room,” Soseman said. “They’d numb them up and go do whatever and then come back; all they really needed back then was a chair.”
Having multiple dentists on staff allows Broadway Dental to respond more quickly to patient emergencies, he noted.
The office is open nearly 50 hours per week, as open hours have been expanded from 7 a.m. on some mornings to 6 or 7 p.m. on some evenings.
“We’ve tried to maintain that because it’s better for the patients,” he said. “We’re here over noon hours; we stagger lunch hours so we’re always available.”
Soseman said the business grew slowly, and not always painlessly, over the years.
“But we’ve always stayed busy, and we’re fortunate that way,” he said.
He wouldn’t change much if he had it to do all over again, though if his original plan had panned out, he never would have come to Denison.
When Soseman was in dental school, he planned to work in Wisconsin.
After dragging his feet a little too long, he called a dentist in the Green Bay area to buy his practice – but the business had already been sold.
“I was heartbroken at the time, but then my dad, who had an insurance agency in Holstein, started talking to a dental supply person that was visiting with the local dentist, and he told him about this office in Denison,” Soseman said.
“It’s been great for me because it’s closer to home (Holstein), which you appreciate more as you get older. I’m going to try to make it up to a nephew’s ballgame tonight (Monday), and that’s something I wouldn’t have been able to do in Wisconsin.”
Wisconsin is also awfully cold, he said.
“I’m glad I ended up in Denison,” he said. “It’s a nice-size town for me. I wouldn’t need to be in a town any bigger than this. Denison has been a perfect fit for me.”
From 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Broadway Dental will be open for a patient and community appreciation open house.
“We’re going to have some food and beverages, and people can wander around the office,” Soseman said. “It’s just a thank-you to the community and the surrounding area, not just Denison.”