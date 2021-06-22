Broadway Dental celebrates 40 years on Friday

Additional employee lockers are being added to the break room along with a large cabinet for personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We’ve always needed all that PPE, it’s just that we’ve never had to stockpile it before, and maybe we won’t have to again, but we’re always going to try to keep a lot of gloves and a lot of masks and gowns on hand,” Soseman said.

The old patient restroom, which Soseman said was much larger than needed, is being turned into a treatment room.

A smaller, but still ADA-compliant, restroom has been added next to the treatment rooms.

“It’s kind of nice when patients are in the back and they need to use the restroom, if they’re biting on gauze or wearing a patient napkin or whatever, to keep them in the treatment area and not have to go out into the reception area,” he said.

Individual office spaces that used to belong to each of the dentists have been converted into two additional treatment rooms.

Soseman said the offices didn’t get used much, so the dentists now share a smaller space toward the back of the main hallway.

The doctors’ breakroom is also being modernized.