Buck Snort lands in Denison

Swamp Donkey and Grunt Snort Wheeze burgers will be on the menu in Denison early next year when the newest Buck Snort restaurant opens.
“It’s all American food,” said Chris Polley
He and his wife, Carrie, own the Buck Snort in Harlan and are building the new one in Denison.
The restaurant will be in the former Robin’s Nest/Denison Realty building to the west of Thrifty White Pharmacy.
“We’re a fast casual restaurant,” Polley said. “We don’t have wait staff.”
Diners order from a menu board at the entryway and staff bring out the order when it is ready.
Along with the Harlan location, the franchise chain currently has restaurants in Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Neola, Oakland and Red Oak.
“They are all independently owned franchises and they’re just here on the western side of Iowa right now, but we are heading east,” Polley said.
Another Buck Snort has been proposed for Exira, he said.
Along with an array of burgers, Buck Snort offers smoked ribs, smoked prime rib, pulled pork, pizza, wraps, tenderized tenderloins, salads and specialty sandwiches.
“We run daily specials for lunch and we do breakfast one day a week on Sundays,” he said.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week.
Buck Snort will have a pub with a variety of craft beer and cocktails.
“If they want a glass of wine or a mixed drink with their meal we can accommodate them,” he said.
“We don’t stay open to two o’clock in the morning, though. We’re not a bar and I don’t want people to think we have that feel.”
The restaurant will offer a family dining experience.
“I want people to be able to bring their kids in,” Polley said.
Buck snort will not have pool tables or other bar games.
During the spring, summer and fall, the restaurant will feature a rooftop bar.
Remodeling will also involve pushing the front of the building back and adding overhead doors.
“When the weather’s nice we’ll open the doors,” Polley said. “It will be screened and we’ll let fresh air throughout the building. That first 12 to 15 feet of the property from the sidewalk back is going to be that bistro/curb style so you’re sitting in open air.”
Work on the rooftop bar will take place while the interior is being remodeled.
“Hopefully we can get that portion of it done before the snow flies,” he said.
Polley said he had been aiming for an early January opening – but early February is more realistic.
“We have a lot of remodeling to do,” he said.
Polley encourages anyone interested in suggesting ideas for the restaurant to visit the Buck Snort Denison Facebook page (as soon as it is online).
“Maybe there’s something they’d like to see in Denison,” he said. “We’re always open-minded; every town is different.”
Buck Snort will also have special events such as the comedy night that takes place once a month at the Harlan restaurant, Polley said.
A show and shine with vehicles parked near the restaurant is another possibility.
Anyone who wants to get an idea of what the restaurant will be like is welcome to visit the Buck Snort in Harlan, he said.
Polley said he and his wife decided to move on the Denison location, even with the continuing problems with pandemic.
“People are always going to want to go out to eat and if there are more places around it makes it easier,” he said.