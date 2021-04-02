CCMH trustees approve contraband/weapons policy

The Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on Monday evening approved a contraband\weapons policy for the hospital.

Terry Welker, CCMH executive director of Human Resources, told the trustees that the policy was being put forward because CCMH staff and management had asked for guidance on “recent issues that have come up at the hospital.”

“So we polled some of our neighboring hospitals (and) checked to see what kind of policies they had in place,” Welker said.

He said the policy presented on Monday also incorporated best practices from the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) and the University of Iowa Hospitals.

“This will allow us to provide our management team with direction and authority to actually implement policy to help create a safe environment for our patients and our staff,” Welker said.

Trustee Greg Kehl asked if the hospital had any such policy in place.

“There is no current policy in place to govern any of this,” Welker said.

According to the policy document provided to the Bulletin and Review by CCMH, the policy covers weapons of all types, as well as contraband items ranging from drugs and alcohol to tobacco.