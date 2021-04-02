CCMH trustees approve contraband/weapons policy

The Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees on Monday evening approved a contraband\weapons policy for the hospital.
Terry Welker, CCMH executive director of Human Resources, told the trustees that the policy was being put forward because CCMH staff and management had asked for guidance on “recent issues that have come up at the hospital.”
“So we polled some of our neighboring hospitals (and) checked to see what kind of policies they had in place,” Welker said.
He said the policy presented on Monday also incorporated best practices from the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) and the University of Iowa Hospitals.
“This will allow us to provide our management team with direction and authority to actually implement policy to help create a safe environment for our patients and our staff,” Welker said.
Trustee Greg Kehl asked if the hospital had any such policy in place.
“There is no current policy in place to govern any of this,” Welker said.
According to the policy document provided to the Bulletin and Review by CCMH, the policy covers weapons of all types, as well as contraband items ranging from drugs and alcohol to tobacco.
The policy states, “It is the policy of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) to promote the safety of clients, staff, and visitors at CCMH and to establish and implement guidelines for managing patient property and storage to ensure the safety of the patient, staff, or others. CCMH may restrict patient property based on the potential risk to patients, staff or others. Storage is provided for patient property subject to clinical, legal, or space restrictions.”
The policy defines contraband as “any item not authorized by this policy and can, or is, deemed a potential threat to clients, staff and visitor safety, and/or privacy, or is illegal, including any object designed or manufactured to inflict serious injury, regardless of the manner in which it is discovered.”
Weapons identified as contraband by the policy are firearms, ammunition, knives of any size and a variety of other items, including ropes, chemical/poisonous agents and explosives.
Medications identified as contraband include prescription and over-the-counter medications, vitamins or supplements and other items.
Alcohol/drugs identified as contraband include any type alcohol (unless part of an individual treatment plan), all illicit/street drugs or drug paraphernalia of any type.
Sharp objects such as razors, razor blades (unless for personal grooming needs), scalpels, or ice picks and any tobacco product not FDA approved for smoking cessation are also deemed to be contraband by the policy.
According to the policy, “Patients admitted with an increased risk of self-harm or having an increased risk of employee harm will have their personal belongings searched for potential weapons and/or contraband by law enforcement or designated CCMH employees. The patient will be asked to change out of his/her street clothing and put on a hospital gown/clothes.”
Visitors to the patients listed above will have their personal belongings searched for potential weapons and/or contraband. “Visitors may opt to not have their personal belongings searched but must leave them in a secure location outside of the patient’s room such as the nurse’s station,” the policy notes.
All packages and personal items brought in or delivered to the patients listed above will be searched by law enforcement or CCMH staff prior to being given to the patient.
“No Weapons” signage will be posted at all public entrances to CCMH prohibiting guns and/or dangerous weapons.
The policy states any CCMH staff which becomes aware a visitor has a weapon may choose to take the following actions:
-Notify the visitor of CCMH policy and ask them to exit the building until they can comply with CCMH safety policies concerning weapons
-Notify a supervisor of the presence of a weapon; the supervisor will make the visitor aware of the policy asking the visitor to leave the premises until they can comply.
-Notify Human Resources or any department manager, director, or administrator on call.
-As a last resort, staff may notify law enforcement to respond to have the conversation with the visitor
The policy also describes the manner in which contraband may be seized and the process of documentation of such items.
As references, the policy notes Iowa Code Chapter 724 (weapons) and the American Psychiatric Association positions statement on weapons use in hospitals and patient safety from July 2018.
A “clinical disclaimer” at the end of the policy document states, “Decisions to adopt these guidelines are made by the practitioner based on available resources and by circumstances presented by individual patients. The recommendations in the guidelines may not be appropriate for use in all circumstances.”
“I think it’s very appropriate that we adopt this,” said Trustee Tom Gustafson at the Monday meeting.
Gustafson said he was not trying to be anti-gun, but all things in life have a time and a place.
“…to be walking around a hospital with a gun, particularly a concealed gun, in my opinion quite frankly is nuts,” Gustafson said. “It’s only bad that comes from that. I think this policy is appropriate and should be adopted by the board.”
Trustees Gustafson, Kehl, David Reisz, Sid Leise, Amy Schultz and Chairman Jay Mendlik voted to approve the policy. Trustee LaVerne Ambrose was not present.
In an email to the Denison Bulletin and Review, Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, noted the following:
-The policy is designed to ensure the safety of patients and staff alike.
-The policy provides a framework and support for staff to know how to handle certain situations should the need arise.
-The policy is intended as guidance for staff to understand where to turn for additional assistance if necessary.
-This is not a “one-size fits all” policy but will be used to guide staff on a case-by-case basis.