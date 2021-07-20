CDC annual meeting: Blakley reflects on a pandemic-colored year

“It was like an apocalyptic movie,” he said.

He said he didn’t know how the business community would ever recover – but it did.

The heart of uptown Denison is healthier now than he has ever seen it, Blakley said.

Four new restaurants (including Buck Snort, which is already open) are being added, he said.

Many individuals contacted the CDC with questions about starting businesses during the pandemic, and retailers have been working together to plan their own events.

“The recovery is very impressive, and really, now that we’re coming out on the other side of this dark cloud, we didn’t go back and shift all our priorities,” Blakley said.

The CDC is still focused on adding workers and housing – and the Ignite Denison project is moving forward.

Ignite Denison is a project to turn the old community room next to Denison City Hall into offices for the CDC and a business incubator space.

The city asked the CDC to find a use for the space, he noted.

Blakley announced a $20,000 grant to Ignite Denison from Black Hills Energy; the grant will put fundraising over the 90% mark for the project.