CDC annual meeting: Blakley reflects on a pandemic-colored year

Gifts of Hope program helps businesses
The annual meeting of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County took place on July 12 at Boulders Conference Center.
Evan Blakley, CDC executive director, gave an update on the CDC’s activities in the last year.
Blakley began the meeting by thanking Patricia Ritchie, the outgoing CDC president, for her service to the organization; he said she was a passionate leader and cheerleader.
Jessica Garcia is the new CDC president.
Blakley presented the CDC Annual Business Awards, which recognize the accomplishments of member businesses.
The Innovators Award went to Cory Pieper, owner/director of HardCor Performing Arts.
Blakley said HardCor is a community asset that draws people from 45 miles away and has a positive impact on students, some of whom have appeared on America’s Got Talent and Iowa Public Television.
The Emerging Leaders Award went to Ann and Lynn Platt of The Junkery in Denison.
The business was founded in 2013 and provides the community with a unique destination for residents and visitors, Blakley said.
Brett and Troy Gehlsen, of Reynold’s Clothing, were given the Legacy Award.
Blakley said the Gehlsens are icons of the retail community.
“If I listed everything they contribute to, you guys would be here until midnight,” Blakley said.
Brett Gehslen accepted the award and commended the CDC for the “Gifts of Hope” program that helped provide funds for businesses during the pandemic.
“Last year, in April, my business was down 85%, and without Gifts of Hope I would have been down 95%,” he said.
Gehlsen said Reynold’s is part of a 300-member business group in Minneapolis – and hardly any of those businesses belonged to a chamber with a program like Gifts of Hope.
“Thanks for the great customer service,” he told Blakley.
Blakley said the idea for Gifts of Hope came about several days after the business shutdown started.
In the program, individuals were encouraged to purchase, and hold, gift cards from local businesses.
Local sponsors added a $10 bonus to each card.
“We had those businesses that were still seeing great revenue step in to help take care of those that were not,” Blakley said.
The population trend has been downward for the local area, but data from the census will not be available until mid-August, Blakley reported; he noted that he didn’t think the census count will be accurate because of the conditions forced on the collection of data by the pandemic.
“It’s really hard to have economic growth when you don’t have population growth,” he said.
Businesses tell him all the time that more workers are needed, which he said is a nationwide problem.
He said Continental Carbonic brought 60 jobs to the area and the company’s high wages contributed to higher wages at other local businesses.
Unemployment peaked at 8.7% in April of 2020; the number was 7.6% in May 2020 – but was down to 4.5% a year later, he said.
“A very quick recovery,” Blakley said.
Housing continues to be a concern for the business community, he said.
“I would love to see more (housing) units added, because we have people that want to move here that are turning around and going back because they can’t find the type of home they’re looking for,” Blakley said. “That is just an incredible missed opportunity.”
More developers are needed – and incentives will be needed to attract them, he said.
The businesses shutdowns in spring 2020 hurt local retail businesses, but more people were making a point of shopping locally, Blakley said.
He showed the crowd a picture of an empty uptown Denison on a weekday at 4 or 5 p.m. during the period of shutdowns.
“It was like an apocalyptic movie,” he said.
He said he didn’t know how the business community would ever recover – but it did.
The heart of uptown Denison is healthier now than he has ever seen it, Blakley said.
Four new restaurants (including Buck Snort, which is already open) are being added, he said.
Many individuals contacted the CDC with questions about starting businesses during the pandemic, and retailers have been working together to plan their own events.
“The recovery is very impressive, and really, now that we’re coming out on the other side of this dark cloud, we didn’t go back and shift all our priorities,” Blakley said.
The CDC is still focused on adding workers and housing – and the Ignite Denison project is moving forward.
Ignite Denison is a project to turn the old community room next to Denison City Hall into offices for the CDC and a business incubator space.
The city asked the CDC to find a use for the space, he noted.
Blakley announced a $20,000 grant to Ignite Denison from Black Hills Energy; the grant will put fundraising over the 90% mark for the project.
“(We’re) really looking forward to getting this complete and turning it into a breeding ground for the next generation of entrepreneurs here,” he said.
The project will need about $20,000 more for completion; Blakley said the work could be finished by the end of the year if those funds are raised.
The Tri City BBQ Fest will be back in full force this year, he said.
The headliners have already been booked, but filling some of the other slots has taken longer due to the lingering effects of the pandemic.
“Filling up the supporting roster is taking a little longer than expected, but we’re going to put a lot of effort into this event because we want to bring our community together again and we want to let visitors who have been here before know that tourism is open in Denison and Crawford County,” Blakley said.
The CDC added nine new members in the last year; the CDC aims to add 12 businesses each year because not all businesses stay in the organization, he said.
The CDC gift card program brought in more than $42,000 in the last year, which was a record; the previous record was around $36,000.
Some large employers gave gift cards in place of cash bonuses to ensure that the money was spent locally, Blakley said.
He said the CDC staff is busy with events now that events are possible.
The CDC continues to look for a “right-size industrial project” that won’t overtax the local workforce, Blakley said.