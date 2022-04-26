CDC to move into Ignite Denison building in May

Final fundraising push is underway

“We are finally nearing the finish line,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

“We’re on track to be moved in sometime in May, based on current estimates.”

The CDC’s project to refurbish the former Community Room building is called “Ignite Denison.”

The building, which is next to Denison City Hall on North Main Street, is being converted into office spaces for the CDC and a business incubator/co-working space.

“You can really start to see the vision when you come inside Ignite,” Blakley said. “It’s feeling more like a completed office.”

All of the drywall and glass is in place.

Trim work is more than 90% complete, and cabinet installation has started.

McClellan Electric is about 98% done with work on the main floor and will wrap up electrical installation in the lower level in the coming week.

The carpet will also be put in this week.

“That will be a major milestone,” Blakley said. “Once the carpet is in, the three CDC offices are pretty much done. Then we can focus on the finishing details in the lobby, the conference room and the staircase.”

The staircase leads to the lower level, which is the business incubator/co-working space area.

The cabinet installation is connected to the CDC’s role in entrepreneurship and small business coaching, Blakley noted.

“The cabinets are being installed by Crossgrain Woodworking, which we’ve worked with since the beginning days of their business. We’ve assisted them with some financing and strategy and other things,” he said. “We knew we had to have something in the space from Crossgrain Woodworking, and we’re excited to be one part of their growth.”

The company will also install the countertops in Ignite Denison.

About $50,000 is still needed to complete the project.

“We’ve gotten this far with a lot of grant funding, a lot of close partnerships with utilities and the City of Denison, and we’ve gone after some large foundations and have been very successful there,” Blakley said. “We have never really made a public request to our business community and the public at large, so we are turning to our supporters in the community to help get us over the finish line.”

Donations are tax-deductible through the project’s fiscal sponsor, which is the City of Denison.

“We have launched a website, igniteDenison.com, that shows our progress and shares the vision of Ignite,” he said.

“At this point, the website is more of a fundraising tool. After we reach our goal, we’re going to transition that website to be more of a recruiting tool for tenants.”

Blakley said donations of any size are welcome.

“Every donation adds up to help us complete this project for the community,” he said.

The incubator/co-working space will house future business startups and workspace for individuals who work remotely and want a professional office space.

“This will house the future dynamic and innovative companies of Denison and Crawford County,” Blakley said.

“We’ll have a scholarship program available to certain businesses that are novel ideas; businesses that are not currently in our community and that don’t have a lot of local competitors.”

Successful scholarship applicants will receive up to six months of free or reduced rent in addition to a range of benefits that are listed on the website.

Businesses will be allowed to stay in the Ignite Denison space for a year and a half to two years, but the space is not meant to be a permanent home.