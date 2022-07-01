Chalk it up at the Park: Getting kids out of the house

During all of July and most of August, Denison Parks & Rec will play host to “Chalk it up at the Park” at one of Denison’s parks.

From 9 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, individuals are invited to use their artistic abilities to decorate a concrete space.

“Brian (Brian Kempfert, Denison Parks & Rec director) had an idea about kids doing something with sidewalk chalk, so we put our heads together and came up with ‘Chalk it up at the Park,’” said Sam Ellis, Denison Parks & Rec programs

coordinator.

“We’ll also have the playground available to play if they don’t want to do the sidewalk chalk, and we’ll have a game once a week, like croquet or volleyball.”

Parks & Rec staff will keep an eye on the park during the events.

“We’re not there to watch the kids, but we’ll be there to monitor everything,” Ellis said.

Parks & Rec will provide the chalk and equipment for any of the games.

“We just want kids and families to get outside and have something fun to do,” Ellis said.

“It will keep kids active and get them out of the house. If they don’t want to do the sidewalk chalk, they can come play at the playground for an hour.”

The first event will take place at Union Park on July 6.

“For Union Park, we’re going to use one of the roads and block it off so we can have a huge space,” he said. “At Morningside (Park), it will be a basketball court or the sidewalks that are available – any concrete spaces that are able to be decorated.”

Park locations will be announced on Mondays on the Denison Parks & Rec Facebook page.

Interested individuals may just show up at the designated time; there is no fee to participate.

“It’s a good opportunity to get out and show your artistic ability or just come out to the parks,” Ellis said.