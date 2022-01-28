Children’s Imagination Station details struggle to find a director

Supervisors propose cooperation among county childcare centers

Sara Meseck, vice president of the volunteer Children’s Imagination Station Board of Directors, and Bethany Linkenhoker, secretary of the board, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the difficulties the childcare center is having in hiring a director.

“We’re still struggling to find a director (and) staffing is always an issue,” Meseck said. “We have waiting lists for kids because we can’t accommodate them because we have low staff.”

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if they have had many applicants for the director position.

Meseck said applicant numbers are low – and the number of qualified applicants is even lower.

She explained that the State of Iowa has a point system that directors must meet. Points are given for education, experience and training.

Directors must have 100 points and no more than 75 points may come from a single category.

A bachelor’s degree is worth 75 points, and the candidate must have at least 20 points of experience.

Finding a candidate with 100 points has been difficult, she said.

Meseck asked the supervisors if it would be an option to make the director a county position solely for benefits.

Heiden noted that Gov. Kim Reynolds recently said a central director could manage satellite centers in other communities.

“I think that could be a possibility,” she said.

To get a qualified person, benefits must be offered, Heiden said.

She said she sees childcare in the county as more of a network.

Meseck said the Imagination Station’s Child Care Resource and Referral representative told her that having a shared director was possible and a shared handbook should be used if the centers have separate boards.

“It’s a lot for one person; each center would need a top-notch onsite supervisor, full-time,” she said. “That’s a lot of responsibility, too.”

Supervisors are required by the state to have 75 points, Meseck said.

The Imagination Station board looked into offering health insurance for the director and found they could offer it for a single individual, but many people would need family insurance and a retirement plan.

“We offer PTO (paid time off) and paid holidays,” she said. “That’s all we can manage.”

Grants are used to help cover payroll.

Linkenhoker said that the center’s expenses last year were over $500,000, of which $340,000 was for payroll at a time when the director was part-time.

Chairman Kyle Schultz asked if the county could offer insurance as it does for Crawford County Extension employees.

Extension reimburses the county’s costs and they get a cheaper rate on the county’s group plan, he said.

County Auditor Terri Martens said Extension reimbursed the plan costs but not necessarily the costs of claims.

Schultz said employers talk about wanting a local rec center and “they should be beating on the doors to help fund this thing.”

He said he thought the county could help.

“If we could get one director for the county, I’m in,” Schultz said.

Heiden said a roundtable conversation is needed among the current daycare facilities in the county; she said she wants to keep childcare alive and well in Crawford County.

Supervisor Eric Skoog said he could see the advantage of participation among the centers.

Heiden said she had visited the childcare centers in Manilla and Schleswig with the idea of cooperation in mind.

“It’s nothing new,” Schultz said. “The schools have been doing it for a lot of years.”

Heiden said sharing and combining handbooks could be beneficial to the newer childcare centers that don’t yet have a handbook.

“We will get behind you and try to do what we can as a board to try to help facilitate this,” Schultz said.