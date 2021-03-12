Clouse directed “Enter the Dragon” and other films

Robert Clouse was born in Denison on March 6, 1928.
He isn’t a household name here, but Clouse had a career that is worth celebrating.
His name came up this week on the “You are from Denison” Facebook page, which often is the source of largely unknown information about people from Denison.
David Woodbury posted information about Clouse and several images from “Enter the Dragon,” which is the late Bruce Lee’s most famous film.
Clouse directed the film, which was hugely successful.
He is not a household name likely because he moved away from Denison when he was just 11 years old.
The newspapers of the time made little mention of him, but his mother, Hazel Clouse, was a singer, a piano player and an active member of Denison’s “Current Events Club.”
The only mentions of Robert Clouse in a Denison newspaper during his time here were in the December 1, 1938, Denison Bulletin and Denison Review, which noted the passing of his father, Guy Carlton Clouse, who died unexpectedly at age 53 after being sick for a week.
The elder Clouse was the district manager for Combs Outdoor Advertising Co.
Hazel, Robert and his brother, Preston, did not remain in Denison following his death.
“The ladies of the Current Events club met at the library club rooms Friday afternoon, May 19, in a farewell courtesy to two members who are leaving Denison,” the May 25, 1939, Bulletin reported. “Hazel Clouse, who with her sons, will make their future home in Racine, Wisc.”
Robert Clouse then disappeared completely from the Denison newspapers until the March 28, 1963, Bulletin announced, “Nominate ex-Denison man for Oscar - Short film ‘Cadillac’ done by Robert Clouse.
The Bulletin story noted that Clouse left Denison when he was 11 - and the bulk of the report was a reprinted column about his film from the Hollywood Citizen News.
The Hollywood Citizen reported that Clouse was by then a still photographer for CBS-TV.
“The Cadillac” was a film about migratory workers and was a filmed montage of more than 3,000 still photographs.
“When the ‘Cadillac’ (sic) was finally on celluloid, a rough cut was shown to a small group of film editors. One of them, Robert Ford, turned to Clouse after seeing it and asked, “Do you have a tuxedo?” He was that sure, even then, that ‘Cadillac’ was Oscar quality,” the Hollywood Citizen noted.
“The Cadillac” didn’t win, but his film “The Legend of Jimmy Blue Eyes” was also nominated for an Oscar the next year. The film didn’t win that award, but it competed for Best Short Film at the 1965 Cannes Film Festival and was in competition at that year’s Golden Globes.
Clouse’s career in feature films began in 1970 with the film “Dreams of Glass,” which he wrote and directed. The film featured the acting debut of Danny DeVito.
Clouse worked with a variety of notable Hollywood personalities in his career.
He wrote the 1972 television film “Something Evil,” which was directed by Steven Spielberg.
He wrote the screenplay for the film “Happy Mother’s Day, Love George,” which was directed by Darren McGavin and starred Chloris Leachman and Ron Howard, among others.
Clouse’s big break came as director of “Enter the Dragon” in 1973, which was Bruce Lee’s final film before his death that same year.
The film is considered to be a classic martial arts movie and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 2004.
Clouse directed the film on a budget of $850,000, which was a small budget in that era.
“Enter the Dragon” went on to make an estimated $350 million in the years since its release.
Clouse’s film career lasted another 20 years, but “Enter the Dragon” is the film for which he is most remembered.
He worked with actors such as Joe Don Baker, Burgess Meredith, Yul Brynner, Max von Sydow, Joanna Miles, Robert Mitchum, Leslie Nielsen and many others.
In 1978, Clouse was called on to help complete the film “Game of Death,” which Bruce Lee was working on at the time of his death.
Clouse helped craft a new story to fit around the limited footage (only about 11 minutes) that included Lee; he then directed new scenes using other characters and stand-ins for Lee.
Shot for less than $1 million, the film made about $1 million in Hong Kong and about $5 million in the United States and has made millions more since 1978.
Clouse wrote “Bruce Lee: The Biography,” which was published in 1989; the book was used as one of the sources of material for the 1993 film “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story,” according to the Los Angeles Times.
Clouse continued to write and direct into the 1990s; he directed more than 20 productions and wrote about a dozen.
For television, he directed several episodes of The Wonderful World of Disney, an episode of “Ironside” and episodes of several other shows.
One of his last films was “China O’Brien,” starring martial artist Cynthia Rothrock.
Clouse’s career is all the more remarkable considering that he was completely deaf, according to his biography on IMDB (Internet Movie Database).
“He employed assistant directors who could verify that actors had delivered their lines correctly,” according to IMDB.