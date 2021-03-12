Clouse directed “Enter the Dragon” and other films

“The ladies of the Current Events club met at the library club rooms Friday afternoon, May 19, in a farewell courtesy to two members who are leaving Denison,” the May 25, 1939, Bulletin reported. “Hazel Clouse, who with her sons, will make their future home in Racine, Wisc.”

Robert Clouse then disappeared completely from the Denison newspapers until the March 28, 1963, Bulletin announced, “Nominate ex-Denison man for Oscar - Short film ‘Cadillac’ done by Robert Clouse.

The Bulletin story noted that Clouse left Denison when he was 11 - and the bulk of the report was a reprinted column about his film from the Hollywood Citizen News.

The Hollywood Citizen reported that Clouse was by then a still photographer for CBS-TV.

“The Cadillac” was a film about migratory workers and was a filmed montage of more than 3,000 still photographs.

“When the ‘Cadillac’ (sic) was finally on celluloid, a rough cut was shown to a small group of film editors. One of them, Robert Ford, turned to Clouse after seeing it and asked, “Do you have a tuxedo?” He was that sure, even then, that ‘Cadillac’ was Oscar quality,” the Hollywood Citizen noted.