Crawford County Community Foundation celebrates 2022 grant recipients

At the second annual grant celebration event, the Crawford County Community Foundation honored 30 nonprofit organizations and community projects that received grants throughout the past year. The honorees included grant recipients from both spring and fall 2022 grant cycles that were awarded a collective sum of $146,015.

Throughout 2022, the foundation received a total of 36 grant applications from community organizations, with more than $370,000 requested. As a part of its two grant cycles, the Crawford County Community Foundation awarded $146,015 to 25 applications and five proactive funding initiatives.

“In 2022, we’ve been able to fund a wide array of projects,” said Board Chair Kelly Sonnichsen. “Grants were awarded to support health and human services, historic preservation, and construction throughout the county, as well as many more projects that will have a positive effect on our community members — both young and old. We’re proud of the impact of the foundation, and we’re glad to have this opportunity to celebrate the important work of these organizations throughout Crawford County.”

Each year, the Crawford County Community Foundation conducts two grant cycles with the objective of funding projects that will have a lasting impact in the county.

“Since the foundation was established in 2005, it has infused more than $1.9 million in grants and scholarships to support organizations and individuals across the county,” said Iowa Foundations Director Sunni Kamp. “This speaks to the generous, philanthropic spirit of our communities. With the support of our donors, charitable funds allocated through the community foundation, and our participation in the County Endowment Fund Program, we can continue to invest valuable resources back into projects and initiatives throughout Crawford County.”

The Crawford County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. Each year it receives funds from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county.

The spring cycle of grants is made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

The foundation’s initiative-based funding in the fall is made possible through the generosity of donors to the Crawford County Community Foundation. The foundation works with individuals, families, businesses and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Crawford County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Advisory board members of the Crawford County Community Foundation are Kelly Sonnichsen (chair), of Denison; Maura Sailer (vice chair), of Denison; Steve Vollstedt (secretary/treasurer), of Manilla; Steve Brownmiller, of Denison; Deb Garrett, of Dow City; Jace Hawley, of Vail; Paul Outhouse, of Schleswig; Deb Quandt, of Westside; and Sarah Weinbrandt, of Charter Oak.

Spring 2022 grant recipients

Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault, resource library, $548

Charter Oak Senior Housing, driveway resurfacing, $5,000

Children’s Imagination Station, playground safety improvements, $7,778

City of Deloit, tree removal and tree planting in city park, $1,714

City of Denison, Crawford County Wellness/Recreation Center, $12,000

City of Dow City, re-roofing of park gazebo, $2,500

City of Ricketts, cement planters for Main Street, $1,000

City of Westside, shelter house renovation, $20,000

Crawford County Shooting Sports, youth marksmanship league, $5,000

Crossroads of Crawford County, CoCares reinforcements, $4,000

Deloit Volunteer Fire Department, new equipment, $2,500

Dow City Arion Fire Department, protective bunker gear, $3,200

Eventide Foundation, sensory room for dementia residents, $2,000

Friends of the Dow House, Inc., wallpapering of maid’s room, $2,000

Friends of Yellow Smoke Inc., educational fur trunk, $2,825

Hospital Foundation of Crawford County, thrift shop building exterior paint/repairs, $2,000

Kiron Fire Department, Inc., fire station roof replacement, $15,000

Little Hawks Childcare Center, center programming and start-up funds, $10,000

Manilla Fire Department, bunker gear replacement, $3,000

Manilla Wellness Center, improvements to basketball area, $8,200

Share My Smile, project growth and development, $3,000

UCC-Child Care, parking and entrance updates, $15,000

Veterans Memorial Park, Vail Veteran’s Memorial Park fencing, $2,000

Westside Community Club, furnace replacement, $2,500

Westside Public Library, Westside Bridges Library project, $750

Fall 2022 grant recipients

Donna Reed Theater, for area of greatest need, $2,500

Dow House, for area of greatest need, $2,500

Five-Mile House, for area of greatest need, $2,500

Klondike Hotel, for area of greatest need, $2,500