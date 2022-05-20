Denison arms volunteers with tree-planting skills

Battling against the effects of emerald ash borers

with diversification

The City of Denison, with the help of grants and volunteers, has been making slow but steady progress on replacing trees that have been devastated by emerald ash borer infestation.

Two tree-planting sessions took place earlier this week.

On Monday, a variety of trees were planted at the Little League baseball complex and at Union Park through a Trees for Kids grant. Second-year ag students from Denison High School were involved in that project.

Tuesday evening, members of the Good Handy Helpers and East Boyer Rustlers 4-H clubs planted trees around the senior baseball league field and at Union Park through an Emerald Ash Borer Reforestation grant that was matched by the city.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was involved in the funding for both projects and had representatives at both tree-planting sessions.

Sarah Rueger, DNR District Forester, based out of Onawa, witnessed and provided tips at Monday’s tree planting, and State Urban Forester Emma Hannigan helped out at Tuesday evening’s session.

Some of the trees that were planted on Monday and Tuesday are red oak, swamp white oak, sugar maple, ginkgo and skyline honey locust.

Eric Martens, director of Public Works for the City of Denison, pointed out that people today have learned to diversify the planting of trees so that if a disease or pest attacks one variety, the others will survive, and the loss of trees won’t be as severe, or at least not as severe as the numbers of ash trees that have died or are dying right now.

The effect of the emerald ash borer infestation in Denison may be easy to overlook from a distance. Denison Street Commissioner Mike Vogt made a comment to that effect at Tuesday’s tree-planting session. He was thinking about a view that overlooks the city from a rise on Donna Reed Road. From that vantage point, Denison looks full of healthy trees.

But the view can be deceptive. Since November, Denison Public Works has taken down 180 trees, either done by contractors or by department members.

This figure does not includes dead or dying ash trees removed from the city’s parks, nor does it include any ash trees that people have cut down on their own property. The 180 trees are just those on the public right of way.

More will need to come down, and not just in Denison but throughout the state.

Hannigan referenced an older DNR Forestry Bureau publication, “Emerging Threats to Iowa’s Forest, Communities, Wood Industry & Economy” that says a U.S. Forest Service 2012 inventory indicated 52 million woodland ash trees and 3.1 million urban ash trees in Iowa.

The same publication says over 50 million ash trees outside Iowa were killed where emerald ash borer is present and that emerald ash borer has the potential to kill nearly 100% of the native ash trees of any size, age or stage of health where it is present.

Emerald ash borer larvae start their attack at the tops of the trees. They kill ash trees by feeding on living plant tissue underneath the bark, cutting off a tree’s ability to draw up food and moisture.

Martens attested to that fact on Tuesday when he told 4-H members that when a branch is cut from an infested ash tree, it shatters when it hits the ground. The wood is all dried out.

As a further bit of evidence, Martens said when public works takes the harvested ash trees to the county landfill to be burned, the next day all that is left is a pile of ash – no remnants of branches or trunks. That doesn’t normally happen when a fresh-cut tree is burned; green wood does not burn well.

On Tuesday night the 4-H members were instructed how to place the trees into holes that had already been made for them.

Martens went through the steps to take to correctly plant a tree from a container.

(In lieu of explaining all the steps in this article, you can look at this video from the Iowa DNR on how to plant a tree from a container: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1235470283571660)

The Trees for Kids tree planting was a much more involved process for the second-year ag students from the high school.

Each student was assigned a tree to research and then had to present that research to the class.

They watched a video that instructed how to plant a tree.

In class, they were presented with a map of the Little League field and Union Park and had to select a place on the map where they thought their tree should be planted. Then they compared their map plotting to reality on a field trip to the site. Few if any pre-plotted locations matched up to where the trees needed to be planted because some things may have been overlooked, including a steep slope on the west edge of the baseball complex.

The ag students also had to dig the holes for the trees, and then follow the basic tree-planting instructions.

Rueger said she was impressed with the organization of the tree-planting session she attended on Monday.

Trees had been placed next to each planting site, tools and materials were plentiful and the students took charge of the work.