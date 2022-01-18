Denison Chamber of Commerce began 100 years ago

Ignite Denison on track for spring opening

The Wednesday, December 7, 1921, Denison Bulletin and Herald reported this news: “On last Friday evening the Denison Commercial club held their regular monthly meeting at the clubrooms with President Wright presiding. It was decided that the Booster and Commercial clubs be merged into one and on January 1, 1922, both of these organizations will go out of existence, and a new one will come in, The Denison Chamber of Commerce, the object of which is to look after the commercial interests of Denison and vicinity and to promote and push any movement which will make Denison and Crawford County a more progressive and enterprising community.”

The Denison Chamber of Commerce existed until January 1, 2005, when it was merged with the Crawford County Development Corporation (CCDC) to form the Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.

CDC executive Director Evan Blakley said he was unaware of the 100-year anniversary of the Denison Chamber of Commerce until he started reviewing the Denison newspaper archives available through the Norelius Public Library.

“I logged on there one day as we were starting on the Ignite Denison project,” Blakley said. “I was curious if the Chamber had ever owned its own office before.”

Ignite Denison is the CDC’s project to refurbish the former Community Room building located next to Denison City Hall on North Main Street.

The building is being converted into office spaces for the CDC and a business incubator/accelerator space.

Blakley said he has not been able to find any evidence that the Chamber ever owned its own building; when the organization was formed in 1922, clubrooms belonging to the Oddfellows group were used for meetings.

“From my reading, they didn’t have anyone hired at that point,” he said. “It was just an organization of the businessmen in the community, and they would encourage each other to become members of this greater organization to focus on community needs, legislative needs, and relations with other communities and larger governmental entities.”

In the years leading up to 1922, citizens wrote letters to the Denison newspapers advocating for a Chamber of Commerce in Denison and provided details of similar organizations in other communities, he said.

“It’s pretty interesting to go back and read those stories and see the similarities and differences to the things that we do now,” Blakley said.

“It seems like back when the Chamber was initially started, it was in place to help other entities organize their events and support them; it was almost like a granting organization because the Chamber didn’t have its own staff to put a great deal of time into working on its own initiatives.”

The early Denison Chamber of Commerce played host to business groups from other communities and also worked to pool resources and funds to support important community projects.

“I read about a “beautiful window” contest and about helping with a fall festival, which has a nice parallel to the (Tri City) BBQ Fest,” he said.

“What was missing at that point was a lot of the economic development services: the loan programs, the small business coaching. I’m sure that happened to some extent, but it was less formalized than what we offer here in our office.”

The CDC is strong today and will be stronger when the organization moves into its own building and no longer has to lease space belonging to another entity, Blakley said.

“It adds one more layer of stability to the Chamber; it helps us control our own destiny a little more,” he said. “It’s interesting how the Ignite project is lining up with the 100-year anniversary, just by chance.”

Electrical work, cabinet installation and finishing work are ongoing.

“I believe we’re on track to obtain our occupancy permit by the March 31 deadline with the city. In the worst case, we would ask for an extension, but I hope we don’t have to do that,” Blakley said.

“Due to the modern, raw, exposed style, those details and finishes are important to the appearance of the space.”