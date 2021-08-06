Denison fashion show goes virtual

First meeting on August 12
The first Express Yourself Fashion Show took place at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison in 2019.
The second version of the show will look quite a bit different.
“We’re going to get together and make short videos as social media content for local businesses, and have the businesses post the videos on their (web or Facebook) pages instead of doing a live event,” said Cynthia Banda, who is the driving force behind the fashion show.
She has teamed up with Jenna Lambertz, of Lambertz Photography & Design LLC, to give the productions a professional look.
Lambertz has a degree in architecture from Iowa State University and has been a photographer since 2016.
“I do a range of families, weddings, newborns, seniors – a little bit of everything,” Lambertz said. “I also do events; that’s where Cynthia reached out for my expertise.”
Banda said her vision for the short videos is to have local models walk out of the storefronts of local businesses to model clothing and accessories sold there.
“She wants to use TikTok, which is basically a platform where you have a 15-second to 60-second snippet of video content, and make it creative,” Lambertz said.
Banda said she wants the videos to be entertaining so people want to visit the businesses – and also go back and check out new videos as they are posted.
She is looking for models of all ages and types.
While the primary models will likely be youth from the local area, Banda said she would also like to do some mother/daughter, father/son shoots – or even some with pets.
“If there are any businesses that have pet clothing for dogs or cats, we can dress them up,” she said.
Banda has scheduled informational/preproduction meetings in August and September.
She wants individuals interested in modeling, and those interested in the production of the TikTok videos, to attend the meetings.
Lambertz will give guidance to the individuals interested in creating the videos, and will lead the productions.
“We’ll be bringing to life these visions that the youth of Denison have, and show them how we can utilize the popular platforms,” Lambertz said.
Many youth have TikTok on their phones and can become influencers in the community, Banda said.
“She’s trying to highlight the skills the youth are getting from these apps,” Lambertz said.
“Someone older may not know how to produce, cut and create these transitions to make these cool videos that you see, mainly because they’re not working on it on a daily basis like the younger children are.”
Lambertz said she sees the project almost as a mentorship; she wants to help show youth how the same skills they use to attract viewers can be used for a transition to a possible career.
“More careers are being created based on our generation and on how things are used today,” Lambertz said.
Businesses are using the tools of social media to market products and engage with customers; youth are more likely to gravitate to social media before going to traditional media, such as newspapers, she said.
“We need to be able to bridge the gap of the generations, (and) show them how they can use their skills for a future career in social media or marketing creative content,” she said. “Those are jobs that are very relevant.”
Banda said production will begin when all the pieces are in place.
Completed videos will be given to the participating businesses to post online starting on October 10.
All aspects of the production will be done by volunteers.
Each shoot will be planned in advance and will take about an hour, Banda said.
Transportation will be provided for individuals in need.
Banda said several youth from Denison have moved to Storm Lake but want to participate, so she’ll be arranging rides for them to get here.
Lambertz said she appreciates Banda for giving kids the opportunity to participate and learn.
“When you’re younger, they ask you what you want to be when you grow up, and you say a doctor or a vet or a lawyer. There’s nothing wrong with those jobs,” Lambertz said. “But we want to show them they can make a career out of what they love doing with their creativity. It can be a full-time job when they get older.”
The informational/signup meetings will take place at the Donna Reed Theater at 6 p.m. on August 12 and 26, and September 11.
Schedules will be provided at the meetings.
Banda said individuals interested in modeling don’t need to dress up or show a walk during the informational meetings.
“I don’t want to make anyone feel anxious,” she said.