Denison fashion show goes virtual

“Someone older may not know how to produce, cut and create these transitions to make these cool videos that you see, mainly because they’re not working on it on a daily basis like the younger children are.”

Lambertz said she sees the project almost as a mentorship; she wants to help show youth how the same skills they use to attract viewers can be used for a transition to a possible career.

“More careers are being created based on our generation and on how things are used today,” Lambertz said.

Businesses are using the tools of social media to market products and engage with customers; youth are more likely to gravitate to social media before going to traditional media, such as newspapers, she said.

“We need to be able to bridge the gap of the generations, (and) show them how they can use their skills for a future career in social media or marketing creative content,” she said. “Those are jobs that are very relevant.”

Banda said production will begin when all the pieces are in place.

Completed videos will be given to the participating businesses to post online starting on October 10.

All aspects of the production will be done by volunteers.